"That's our king" — Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook gets crowned "Soloist of the Year 2025" beating Jennie, Jimin, and IU

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the South Korean media outlet, Music Mundial, revealed BTS' Jungkook as the winner of their Soloist of the Year 2025 category. The outlet conducted a fan voting for several K-pop soloists who have been dominating the industry with their music.

Ad

Following the voting's completion, Jungkook placed first, surpassing BLACKPINK's Jennie, his bandmate Jimin, and the South Korean soloist IU. Despite the idol's lack of solo releases this year and his absence from the industry due to his mandatory military service, Jungkook's solo discography has continued to make an impact and achieve several milestones.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Earlier this year, the singer received a Daesang at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) for his solo debut song, Seven feat. Latto, which won him the Song of the Year award. Moreover, his first solo album, Golden, made history as the most-streamed album by an Asian male artist on Spotify this year.

After the announcement of the idol's latest milestone as the Soloist of the Year 2025, fans and netizens were beyond thrilled and took to social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter, to commemorate the occasion.

Ad

"That's Our king so proud of you Jungkook," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans expressed their love for the K-pop idol through their comments.

"Let's keep supporting our golden star. We love you so much!!!" exclaimed a fan on X.

"So proud to see you win this Jungkook King that you are! I hope this brings a smile to you!" added another fan.

"And that my friends is what we call KING KOOK POWER!! JK deserves it all," commented another fan.

Ad

More fans and netizens talked about how proud they were of the idol's recent achievement.

"His hard work, dedication, and artistry continue to inspire millions around the world. Truly a testament to his greatness," stated a fan.

"our main pop boy so proud! congratulations jk!" added an X user.

"He's enlisted and still won, he will be unbeatable now that he's back, congrats JK!" said a netizen.

Ad

"Truly an Icon!" commented another X user.

All about BTS' Jungkook's recent solo activities

Ad

BTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He is currently part of the Vocal Line of the K-pop boy group, which also includes the members Jimin, Taehyung (V), and Jin.

As a BTS member, the idol has rolled out several solo tracks such as My Time, Euphoria, Still With You, and more. However, his official solo debut was in July 2023, with the release of his first single, Seven feat. Latto. He followed it up with the release of another collaborative single called 3D with Jack Harlow in September 2023.

Ad

In November 2023, he dropped his first full-length album, Golden, which held songs like Standing Next To You, Yes or No, and more. The idol also released a documentary film, I Am Still, about the making and creation of his first solo album in 2024.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin enlisted in the military together under the buddy system to fulfill their mandatory service on December 12, 2023. Subsequently, both members were discharged on June 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More