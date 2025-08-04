“A tribute is disrespectful?”- Fans outraged as BTS’ rumoured Michael Jackson project feature sparks backlash

BTS has reportedly recorded a never-before-heard Michael Jackson track for an upcoming tribute album. On August 3, 2025, Grouse Lodge studio head Paddy Dunning told The Irish Sun that the K-pop act had completed vocals for a song Jackson wrote in 2006. The late artist composed the track while staying at the lodge in Ireland, a converted farm space where he lived briefly with his kids.At the time, several top producers had flown in to collaborate, but the project was shelved after Jackson left the country. He passed away three years later in Los Angeles. Now, nearly two decades later, the unfinished songs are being revived. Dunning confirmed that the new recording work began last year.&quot;The sessions started last year, and we have already had the Korean boy band BTS over with us in Grouse Lodge, recording one of the songs. There’s about ten more, written especially for Michael by the collaborators he worked with in Ireland — including producer Rodney Jerkins and rapper Nephew, who have signed up for the project,&quot; Dunning stated.The publication further reported that the tribute album will feature around ten unreleased songs and will be paired with a documentary. The film will focus on Michael Jackson’s creative period in Ireland. Fans online reacted quickly to the news. Some welcomed the collaboration, while others questioned the use of posthumous material.&quot;This is so tasteless so shameful. Michael Jackson didn't even give them permissions to do this. He wouldn't even want this. They are just leeching of his work. They lack creativity and honor. This is isn't going to go well with MJ's fans. Not one bit,&quot; one X user commented.ARMYs defended their involvement, with one saying:&quot;A tribute is disrespectful???&quot;ricedub🍎🤍 @ricedub256LINKA tribute is disrespectful???Many fans stated that Bangtan remains respected and loved, and that complaining would not change anything.&quot;Haters gonna hate, but BTS still slay. MJ is the king ..the past .But BTS is the future. Deal with it. Are you mad? Because BTS is better than your fave artist. Get a life,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Cope harder coz this is happenning. BTS r loved n respected, and they deserve this opportunity. Your rant and bitterness is not going to change it,&quot; another user mentioned.&quot;You again? It's a tribute album approved by his family, most of his fans and we are happy but as always the hypocritical kpop stans come to complain if it was your fav you wouldn't be saying the same thing,&quot; another person shared.Meanwhile, others emphasized that the tribute album has been reportedly approved by Michael Jackson's family, and questioned the basis for criticism.&quot;Well his family have no issues!!! Who are you to him?,&quot; one netizen said.&quot;MJ 's entire family gave permission, then who the f are you to question you jealous b,&quot; another person said.&quot;The fact that bts was chosen by mj family without American label push says a lot,&quot; another fan added.BTS previously featured in Michael Jackson’s Thriller 40 tribute documentaryIn 2023, Thriller 40, a documentary marking four decades since Michael Jackson’s landmark album, also featured BTS. The film included a short segment linking BTS’ Dynamite choreography to MJ's iconic dance style. The clip runs a side-by-side view of both performances. On-screen commentators stated:&quot;Emulated if you look at BTS, you can see it. I'm all in with BTS, I love those guys, every move they do is all Michael Jackson.&quot;Michael Jackson passed away in 2009 from cardiac arrest at age 50. His legacy continues to inspire artists worldwide. Thriller 40 revisits his cultural impact through modern stars like BTS and others, whose success reflects that lasting imprint.BTS is currently in LA for preparations for their upcoming comeback, which is reportedly set to be released in spring 2026.