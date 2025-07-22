“Stop spreading their private moments” — Fans outraged after BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook & Taehyung’s LA BBQ outing videos go viral online

On July 21, 2025, BTS' Jungkook, Taehyung, and Jimin were spotted at a Korean barbecue restaurant called Baekjeong in Los Angeles. Some people present at the restaurant captured videos of the singers' visit, which later circulated on X. This sparked anger among many internet users, who considered it an invasion of the artists’ privacy.While netizens mentioned that they understood the fans' excitement of seeing the K-pop idols in person and taking a quick photo or video, they felt uploading those moments online wasn't appropriate, as it was clearly a private outing for the three stars.Even though the BTS members were seen politely greeting the fans at the restaurant, many ARMYs expressed discomfort about the videos and photos being spread online. One X user commented:“Stop spreading their private moments. they didnt share about this! Don't acknowledge these videos please.”Netizens continued to express their disappointment, urging fans to &quot;delete&quot; the videos of the artists' U.S. trip.&quot;Why are you sharing these I mean what's the point of sharing this delete it that is totally the invasion of their privacy they are not public property for God sake,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Invasion of privacy. Please delete. They deserve to enjoy their trip without this clout-chasing,&quot; another fan requested.&quot;You are invading their private space which is not supposed to be shared on here or anywhere else,&quot; a netizen wrote.Others mentioned that the artists' private space should always to be respected.&quot;Total invasion of privacy. I hope armys don’t record them again while they’re on their free time and give them freedom,&quot; a fan expressed.&quot;STOP SHARING THOSE UNOFFICIAL PICTURES/VIDEOS OF THEM. WHAT DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND? THIS IS LITERALLY THE DEFINITION OF INVADING THEIR PERSONAL SPACE,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;This is not a public event! We don’t share private moments, we report them!!! Stop spreading and condoning this behavior its disrespectful to them!&quot; another fan commented.BTS members reportedly shooting for new group project in the United StatesRM with Kimvenchy (Image via Instagram/@rkive)Most of the BTS members are currently in the United States, reportedly preparing for their upcoming 2026 spring comeback project. RM and Suga were also with them but they traveled back to South Korea to attend the wedding of their longtime stylist, Kimvenchy.Jin remains in the U.S., as the next stop for his solo tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is Dallas. The three youngest BTS members—Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung—have also stayed back, though the exact reason for their extended visit hasn’t been disclosed. They were recently spotted having dinner together at the Baekjeong restaurant in Los Angeles. As seen in the videos circulating online, Jimin was dressed in a beige sweatshirt and light blue jeans, paired with glasses. He bowed to fans who greeted him as he entered. Meanwhile, Jungkook entered quietly in an all-black outfit, making it harder for fans to capture him on camera. Taehyung wore an off-white t-shirt, grey jeans, and headphones.Reports suggest that the three artists will remain in the U.S. for now, with the rest of the group expected to join them soon.