  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Stop spreading their private moments” — Fans outraged after BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook & Taehyung’s LA BBQ outing videos go viral online

“Stop spreading their private moments” — Fans outraged after BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook & Taehyung’s LA BBQ outing videos go viral online

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:30 GMT
Jimin, Jungkook and V spotted at a BBQ restaurant in Los Angeles
Jimin, Jungkook and V spotted at a BBQ restaurant in Los Angeles (Image via Weverse/BTS)

On July 21, 2025, BTS' Jungkook, Taehyung, and Jimin were spotted at a Korean barbecue restaurant called Baekjeong in Los Angeles. Some people present at the restaurant captured videos of the singers' visit, which later circulated on X. This sparked anger among many internet users, who considered it an invasion of the artists’ privacy.

Ad

While netizens mentioned that they understood the fans' excitement of seeing the K-pop idols in person and taking a quick photo or video, they felt uploading those moments online wasn't appropriate, as it was clearly a private outing for the three stars.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Even though the BTS members were seen politely greeting the fans at the restaurant, many ARMYs expressed discomfort about the videos and photos being spread online. One X user commented:

“Stop spreading their private moments. they didnt share about this! Don't acknowledge these videos please.”
Ad

Netizens continued to express their disappointment, urging fans to "delete" the videos of the artists' U.S. trip.

"Why are you sharing these I mean what's the point of sharing this delete it that is totally the invasion of their privacy they are not public property for God sake," a fan said.
"Invasion of privacy. Please delete. They deserve to enjoy their trip without this clout-chasing," another fan requested.
Ad
"You are invading their private space which is not supposed to be shared on here or anywhere else," a netizen wrote.

Others mentioned that the artists' private space should always to be respected.

"Total invasion of privacy. I hope armys don’t record them again while they’re on their free time and give them freedom," a fan expressed.
Ad
"STOP SHARING THOSE UNOFFICIAL PICTURES/VIDEOS OF THEM. WHAT DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND? THIS IS LITERALLY THE DEFINITION OF INVADING THEIR PERSONAL SPACE," an X user wrote.
"This is not a public event! We don’t share private moments, we report them!!! Stop spreading and condoning this behavior its disrespectful to them!" another fan commented.
Ad

BTS members reportedly shooting for new group project in the United States

RM with Kimvenchy (Image via Instagram/@rkive)
RM with Kimvenchy (Image via Instagram/@rkive)

Most of the BTS members are currently in the United States, reportedly preparing for their upcoming 2026 spring comeback project. RM and Suga were also with them but they traveled back to South Korea to attend the wedding of their longtime stylist, Kimvenchy.

Ad

Jin remains in the U.S., as the next stop for his solo tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is Dallas. The three youngest BTS members—Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung—have also stayed back, though the exact reason for their extended visit hasn’t been disclosed. They were recently spotted having dinner together at the Baekjeong restaurant in Los Angeles.

As seen in the videos circulating online, Jimin was dressed in a beige sweatshirt and light blue jeans, paired with glasses. He bowed to fans who greeted him as he entered. Meanwhile, Jungkook entered quietly in an all-black outfit, making it harder for fans to capture him on camera. Taehyung wore an off-white t-shirt, grey jeans, and headphones.

Ad
Ad

Reports suggest that the three artists will remain in the U.S. for now, with the rest of the group expected to join them soon.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications