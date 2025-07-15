"The most successful K-soloist"— Fans react as BTS' Jin draws massive crowd at Kyocera Dome Osaka for two-night solo RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

On July 12 and 13, 2025, BTS' Jin performed two back-to-back sold-out shows at the Kyocera Dome Osaka. According to an X update account, @TheePopCore, the shows gathered 110,000 fans across both nights. The concerts were part of his ongoing RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The turnout has impressed fans and media alike.

The clips from the concert highlighted that every available seat was filled. These included restricted-view sections and even the rarely opened eighth floor, which hadn’t been used even during BTS’ previous concerts. The overwhelming ticket demand reportedly led organizers to open all possible sections of the dome.

Fans were quick to share clips and photos from the venue. It captured the sea of ARMY bombs lighting up the dome. An X user, @r_alexandra1801, wrote,

"Of course... only KING KIM SEOKJ IN can do this .... the most successful K-soloist ever.. So proud that he decided to have this tour... He deserves every love..."

Online, fans applauded him for achieving what very few solo acts have done. Comments flooded social media as others too joined in congratulating the singer on his sold-out shows.

"King seokjin the icon you are not everyone can do this," an X user wrote.

"Breaking records king," a fan remarked.

"Kim Seokjin you are massive. your crown king," a netizen added.

"Congratulation King SOLD OUT. Proud of you Worldwide Handsome Kim Seok J i n," another one said.

Many said that they were moved to tears by the scale of the achievement. They stated how Japan truly loves him.

"Japan is Jin land," a fan commented.

"He is the most powerfull k soloist atm in jpn," an X user added.

"130k as a soloist speak to him very nicely," another one said.

More on Jin’s global success, upcoming concerts, and future plans

Jin's success in Japan was widely covered by local media. According to EToday, media outlets like Sports Nippon and Nikkan Sports placed him on their front pages. His concert merchandise and endorsed products also sold out quickly.

His concerts in Japan were also live-streamed in CGV theaters across Korea and 10 other countries. The July 13 show was broadcast worldwide via Weverse. It allowed ARMYs everywhere to witness his return to the stage.

The singer will conclude his solo tour with a grand finale concert at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on August 10. The event will be available for live viewing in cinemas across 80 countries, including delayed screenings in Korea.

Meanwhile, the singer is expected to join the rest of BTS, who are currently in Los Angeles preparing for their 2026 comeback once his tour wraps up.

From Goyang to Osaka and now Amsterdam, his solo journey is being praised as one of the strongest post-military comebacks.

