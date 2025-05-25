“He is hiding this from us”- Fans in a frenzy over BTS’ Jin’s unexpected shoulder reveal in ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ MV behind-the-scenes

On May 24, a behind-the-scenes teaser video of BTS Jin's event Don't Say You Love Me in Seongsu was released on the group's YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV. In the teaser, a highlight stream of the main events was shown. The venue, the merch, some clips from the event such as fans writing notes, a decorated AMRY Bomb (BTS' official lightstick), and Jin's entry on the stage were also featured.

A short video of Jin's preparation before the show was seen, too. A small black and white clip showed the BTS member in a fitted trunk before he wore his jacket. Many fans were surprised to see his well-toned physique. More than the teaser video, this short visual of the member's physique had them posting their reactions online. Here's what one X user wrote:

"He is hiding this from us , shake on him."

"How many times are you going to see this. Me : Yes," a user wrote.

"Feeling like a Victorian man seeing ankle for the first time," a fan wrote.

"World wide shoulder!!!" another fan replied.

Some fans also took to referring to jokes to express just how much BTS Jin's short visual stunned them. One fan urged others to not ask them the "color of anything," referring to the trend where the viewer is asked the color of a piece clothing after seeing a handsome person. Here's what the X user wrote:

"Don’t ask me the color of anything."

"KIM SEOKJIN THE MAN YOU ARE," another user replied.

"Sir! What about my sanity?" a fan wrote.

What has BTS Jin been up to these days?

Following the release and success of his second solo album, Echo, BTS Jin has been campaigning and promoting the same in South Korea and the US. He held live events with a limited number of invitees to share his album and interact with them.

BTS Jin was also recently seen on the popular US talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The artist spoke about his album, had a fun interaction with Jimmy, and also performend the title track Don't Say You Love Me.

After wrapping up these promotions, BTS Jin will be heading to his first-ever solo concert tour across South Korea, Japan, US, and Europe beginning in June 2025. The concert tour, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP, borrows its name from Jin's variety show Run Jin. The concert will conclude in August 2025.

In other news, BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are slated to be discharged from the military next month. Fans are anticipating a reunion of all members after a wait of several years.

