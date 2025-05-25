Jin opens up about his acting plans during TikTok Q&A

On May 24, 2025, TikTok Korea posted an 'Ask Me Anything' session with BTS Jin on X. The BTS member responded to various questions from fans, where he disclosed his acting plans during the Q&A session.

A fan asked him if he knew there was a saying:

"Jin is a singer, Jin Seok is an entertainer, and Kim Seokjin is an actor," , as reported by the X account @TikTokKR

The BTS member said he had never heard of this but joked that he was 3-in-1. He further explained that he is open to singing in the variety shows. He then talked about his acting plans.

Trending

"As for acting, I tried briefly in Run Jin and also in my MV. Presently, this Jin does not have any serious plans to act. But, of course, if any opportunity allows at some point in the future, I might give it a try, but it probably won't be anytime soon," he said (as translated by @TiktokKR).

The singer originally wanted to become an actor after watching Kim Nam-gil in the drama series Queen Seondeok, as reported by the Korean Herald on February 15, 2019. He graduated from Konkuk University as a theater and film major in 2017.

His fans recently praised him for his acting prowess in an episode of Run Jin, his YouTube variety show.

In the episode, he transformed himself into an action star with the help of action director, Jung Doo-hong. The singer was also commended by the media and fans for his emotional performance in the music video for the track Don't Say You Love Me.

More about Jin's latest solo album, Echo

The BTS vocalist's second solo album, ECHO, was released via Big Hit Music on May 16, 2025. The album consists of seven songs, including the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me, and a collaborative single, Loser, featuring former Iz*One member Yena.

According to the release notice on Weverse, Big Hit stated that the album conveys universal emotions and experiences through the singer's unique perspective. It further mentions that the tracks showcase his vocals alongside a dynamic band sound.

He shared his experience writing the tracks in an interview as reported by The Korean Herald on May 16, 2025. He explained that he writes lyrics based on the first feeling that comes to mind when he hears the track. He further shared:

"For “With the Clouds,” I watched a lot of animation for inspiration. When I was working on “Nothing Without Your Love,” I imagined myself performing it onstage — and that made me emotional. I got so choked up at times, I couldn’t even sing."

When asked what he wanted the listeners to take away from the album, the singer shared that he loves music and wants the same love while listening to it. He stated, as reported by the same publication:

"I love music that moves me. If listeners feel that same overwhelming emotion when they hear my new songs, that would mean the world. And if they find themselves imagining how it would feel to experience these songs in a concert hall — that would make me even happier."

The Running Wild singer is all set to kick off his debut solo concert tour, starting at Goyang on June 28, 2025.

