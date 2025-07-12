BTS' Jin's 'RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR' in Osaka day 1: Games, setlist, highlights, and more

BTS’ Jin brought his solo concert tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR to Osaka, Japan on July 12, 2025. He performed two back-to-back shows on July 12 and 13, and made sure to carry forward the fun traditions he had been keeping throughout his tour.
True to his style, he turned the concert into more than just music. From interactive games to surprise moments, the star did everything he could to connect with fans in multiple ways.
All 55,000 seats were filled on Saturday, turning it into a sold-out show. Here’s a look at everything that made day 1 of the Osaka concert truly a noteworthy one.
Jin's Osaka concert turns interactive
The Games Played:
Jin made sure his solo concert in Osaka wasn’t just about the music, it was about connecting with his fans. From the very start, he brought out his playful side with a “telepathy game,” where the audience acted out words and he had to guess them. It instantly set a lighthearted tone and got everyone involved.
He didn’t stop there. Throughout the concert, he moved closer to the crowd, handing the mic to some fans and letting them sing parts of his songs. One standout moment was when a fan sang the intro to Moon, and Jin praised her singing skills.
Another highlight was his spontaneous “vocal coaching” session, where he got the entire stadium to follow along vocally, turning the audience into one massive chorus.
Before performing his hit Super Tuna, he added another fun twist. He asked fans a few questions, and depending on how many they answered correctly, 0, 1, or 2, he’d wear the outfit assigned to that number.
With these little surprises, fans enjoyed many unexpected moments.
The Concert's Set-list:
- Running Wild
- I'll Be There
- With The Clouds
- Falling
- Don't Say You Love Me
- SUPER TUNA
- I Will Come To You
- Abyss
- Background
- Another Level
- Loser (feat. YENA)
- Rope It
- The Astronaut
- Nothing Without Your Love
- Epiphany
- Moon
- To Me, Today
BTS’ group songs:
- Dynamite
- Butter
- Mikrokosmos
- Spring Day
Additional noteworthy moments:
Fans played a special role in one of the most iconic moments of the night, helping Jin choose his outfit for Super Tuna. The look that was chosen was a school-boy outfit.
What stood out even more was the unwavering energy of the audience. Even during the brief moments when the BTS star left the stage to change outfits, fans reportedly stayed standing instead of taking their seats.
Another moment that truly impressed the crowd was Jin’s fluency in Japanese. He interacted effortlessly with fans in their native language, making the experience even more intimate for his Japanese ARMY.
Additionally, he didn't let the concert slide without his signature flying kiss. The atmosphere in Osaka was a complete reflection of the bond between the BTS star and his fans.