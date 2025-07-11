"So proud of you"– Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin earns 2x Platinum certification for ‘ECHO’ on Circle Chart

On July 11, 2025, BTS’ Jin hit a new milestone with his second solo album ECHO, which was certified Double Platinum by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) for selling over 500,000 copies.

Ad

The news came through Circle Chart, South Korea’s official music chart (formerly Gaon), which tracks and certifies album sales. This is Jin’s second solo album to earn a Circle certification, after his debut album Happy.

According to KMCA guidelines, a Platinum certification is awarded for albums selling over 250,000 units. Meanwhile, 2x Platinum is granted once it crosses the 500,000 mark. These certifications apply to albums released after January 1, 2018.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The recognition of ECHO highlights the singer's steady solo growth. It also positions him as one of the few K-pop soloists to earn multiple Platinum certifications in South Korea.

Shortly after the announcement, fans flooded social media with congratulatory posts. An X user, @deepdownseven, wrote,

"So proud of you seokjiniiiiiie."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some praised his vocal depth in ECHO, while others reminisced about his earlier works. Fan posts included artwork, stats, and notes.

"CONGRATULATIONS JIN! Your second solo album Echo is a masterpiece, resonating with every beat and lyric! So proud of your vocal versatility and the heartfelt vibes in #Dont Say You Love Me and beyond. Keep shining, our moon!," a fan commented.

Ad

"So proud of you. Thank you for your hardworking my jiinniieee! I love you and your songs so so much!," an X user wrote.

"Congratulations Jiin!!! I'm so proud of you!," another one said.

The hashtag #EchoDoublePlatinum_KMCA gained momentum, as fans marked this as one of the year’s standout solo achievements.

"Congratulations to double platinum artist Kim Seokjin!," a netizen added.

Ad

"Proud of u my prince Jin," an X user wrote.

"Congratulations to our Silver Voice," another one added.

More on Jin’s solo achievements, ECHO’s global success, and tour schedule

Jin released ECHO on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music. The album includes seven tracks, such as Don’t Say You Love Me, Background, and Loser featuring Yena. The record debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Ad

It also entered the UK’s Official Album Chart at No. 63. On Spotify, ECHO reached No. 2 on the ‘Weekly Top Songs Global’ chart for two weeks straight.

In Japan, ECHO received Gold Disc certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for surpassing 100,000 shipments in just weeks after its release. This made him the first male Korean soloist to have three Korean-language albums certified by the RIAJ:

The Astronaut (Gold) Happy (Platinum) ECHO (Gold)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Epiphany singer is currently on his first solo world tour, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The concerts began in Goyang, Korea, and are set to cover cities across Asia, the United States, and Europe. Fellow BTS members attended his first two shows. He performed the fan favorites from Happy, ECHO, and previous releases.

Here is the full schedule of the upcoming tour dates:

July 12–13: Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka July 17–18: Anaheim, California, at Honda Center

Anaheim, California, at Honda Center July 22–23: Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center July 26–27: Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena July 30–31: Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center August 5–6: London, U.K. at The O2

London, U.K. at The O2 August 9–10: Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

Ad

With all BTS members now discharged from the military, this tour and solo success mark a new chapter in both his career and the group’s path to a 2026 comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More