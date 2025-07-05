BTS' Jin's 'RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR' in Japan day 1: Games, setlist, highlights, and more 

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, BTS' Jin rolled out his first solo concert in Chiba, Japan, as part of his ongoing solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. Given that the idol had previously mentioned that his tour was based on his variety show, Run Jin, fans have been expecting games and challenges at every concert.

Therefore, as expected, day 1 of his Japan concert included several games that were played between the audience and the idol. Additionally, despite having a translator at the venue, the idol mostly spoke in Japanese, which uplifted the spirits of many Japanese ARMYs.

On the other hand, the attendees of the concert expressed that the concert setlist had not changed much from his previous concert in Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The following article will unveil more details about the BTS member's recent solo concert in Chiba, Japan.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin's day 1 Japan concert as part of his RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

As BTS' Jin entered the stage for his day 1 concert in Chiba, Japan, he was seen adorning the same glittery co-ord Gucci set that he had worn during his Goyang Stadium Tour. He then performed the songs that he prepared for the tour's setlist.

Here's the complete setlist of the idol's RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR:

Running Wild

I’ll Be There

With The Clouds

Falling

Don’t Say You Love Me

Super Tuna

I will come to you

Abyss

Background

Another Level

Loser feat. YENA

Rope It

Dynamite

Butter

Mikrokosmos

Spring Day

The Astronaut

Nothing Without Your Love

Epiphany

Moon

To Me, Today

On the other hand, the other intriguing part of the idol's tour is the games that involve both Jin and the audience. During the recent concert, two games were rolled. The first was a game of charades, where the idol had to guess the word based on the actions, gestures, and hints from the attendees.

There were a total of two rounds with the words "Princess" and "ECHO." According to an attendee, for the word Princess, the fans screamed "You" at him, which immediately made the idol guess the word correctly. For the next word, ECHO, he was able to get the word after a fan pointed to their shirt that read the same word.

The second game was Singing Along, where the idol had to guess the song while the audience sang the tracks. The songs for this game were Boy With Love, Mikrokosmos, and Loser. Though the idol wasn't able to guess the first two songs in time, he was immediately able to get the last track.

Additionally, the idol also included a karaoke section where he performs songs with the audience. For the Japan concert, the idol sang the track Super Tuna alongside the fans, and, akin to the previous concert at the Goyang Stadium, the idol wore a hanbok once again for the performance.

Moreover, it was also revealed that all the merchandise at the concert venue was sold out, which also left many fans impressed. Therefore, with several exciting events from the idol's solo world tour concerts, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what's in store for them with the upcoming concerts.

