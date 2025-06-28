BTS' Jin's 'RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR' day 1: Highlights, set list, and more

On Saturday, June 28, BTS' Jin kicked off his first solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, with its initial concert at Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The tour started shortly after the release of the idol's second solo album, ECHO, which was launched on May 16, 2024.

Additionally, the idol explained that the tour will also serve as a finale for his South Korean variety show, RUN JIN, which was inspired by BTS' RUN BTS. The show recently wrapped up last month, and as fans and netizens prepare to say goodbye, they also get to relive it through RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

What makes the idol's concert more connected to the concept of his variety show is that he involved both himself and the audience in many games and challenges during the show. Therefore, fans and netizens are excited to see what surprises are in store for them at the upcoming concerts of the solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

From setlist to highlights: All you need to know about the Day 1 concert of BTS' Jin's solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

On June 28, the idol kickstarted his tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, with his iconic introduction, which he has followed through in many concerts held by the BTS members. He blew a hand kiss to the audience and continued to introduce himself as Jin from BTS. Following the same, the idol rolled out several tracks, both belonging to his solo and group discography with BTS.

Here's the complete setlist of the idol's RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR:

Running Wild

I’ll Be There

With The Clouds

Falling

Don’t Say You Love Me

Super Tuna

I will come to you

Abyss

Background

Another Level

Loser feat. YENA

Rope It

Dynamite

Butter

Mikrokosmos

Spring Day

The Astronaut

Nothing Without Your Love

Epiphany

Moon

To Me, Today

For the song Loser, a collaborative track with K-pop soloist YENA, the idol also invited the artist on stage to perform the song together. Additionally, when he was performing the BTS track, Mikrokosmos, he also gave a shout-out to his fellow member, Jimin, stating that he should be here singing the song with him.

On the other hand, given that the tour followed a challenge theme, the idol naturally interacted a lot with his fans. At one point, when he was down on the stage and going around the audience while performing his solo track from BTS' Map of the Soul: 7, Moon, he also gave the mic to an ARMY to sing the song's intro.

As fans continued to swoon over the idol's enthusiasm with the concert, he began to roll out challenges for both him and ARMYs. For his outfit change between the concerts, the idol made it a challenge and set a timer for himself to change his outfit in 75 seconds. The audience also participated in a kakoke competition as the crowd collectively sang his solo song, Running Wild.

He also jokingly laughed at the crowd as they tried hard to hit his several high notes in the song. To top it all off, for most parts of the concert, a collage of every RUN JIN episode was showcased as the background of the concert, making fans and netizens all the more thrilled about the amalgamation of a variety show and a solo concert.

