"Wait he's in Seoul" — Fans react as BTS' Namjoon delivers speech and hosts South Korean stylist Kim Venchy's wedding

On July 19, BTS' Namjoon was spotted at the wedding of South Korean stylist Kim Venchy. The idol shared a few photos of himself in a navy blue suit on Instagram, followed by reposting other attendees' stories, which showed him seemingly hosting the wedding and delivering a speech.Following this, many fans and netizens expressed excitement over the idol's appearance at the event. Additionally, Instagram stories posted by BTS' j-hope confirmed that both he and Suga were also present at the wedding alongside Namjoon. Fans were delighted to see the rap line members reunited at the ceremony.While many admired Namjoon's appearance in the suit and his presence as a speaker, some were surprised to see him in South Korea. It had recently been reported that the idol and other BTS members went to the US for a two-month stay to prepare for the group's next comeback in spring 2026.Subsequently, fans reacted to the surfaced images of the idol from the event. One person on X commented:&quot;Wait, he's in Seoul?&quot;Some fans reacted after Namjoon was spotted at stylist Kim Venchy's wedding.&quot;I was wondering why Joonie was in a suit turns out it was 'cause he was hosting a wedding (Kim venchy's wedding),&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;I love how we all collectively didn't know they went back home. This is a development,&quot; added another fan.&quot;love how no one knew that he flew to seoul until it was officially posted, this is how it should be always,&quot; commented a netizen.Meanwhile, others were glad that the members were able to travel between countries privately, without garnering public attention.&quot;this is proof of how guys can easily fly to any country and you won't even know about it,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;HE WENT BACK TO SEOUL??? WHEN???&quot; added an X user.&quot;he entered the country and nobody got a whiff this is how it should be,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;Namjoon returned to Korea, to support his friend and stylist Kim Venchy on the most important day of his life, his wedding. Namjoon is the wedding host,&quot; commented another X user.All you need to know about BTS' Namjoon's solo activitiesBTS' RM, aka Kim Namjoon, began his solo activities shortly after debuting with the K-pop boy group. In 2016, he released his first mixtape, RM, followed by his second mixtape, mono, in 2018. Both albums were released through the streaming platform SoundCloud. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, his official solo debut came in December 2022 with the release of his first album, Indigo. The album featured Wildflower (feat. Youjeen) as its title track. In December 2023, RM enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. Despite this, he released a prerecorded album titled Right Place, Wrong Person in May 2024.The album featured LOST! as its lead single. Following that, he released a collaborative single in May 2025 with Epik High's Tablo titled Stop the Rain. In June 2025, after completing his military service, he was officially discharged.Currently, RM and his fellow BTS members are focusing on preparing for their next group album, which is expected to be released in the spring of 2026.