“CANNOT WAIT TO SEE MY 7” - Fans excited as Jin seemingly confirms BTS’ upcoming U.S. tour

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 01, 2025 14:26 GMT
Jin of BTS hints at an upcoming BTS tour (Images via X/bts_bighit)
Jin of BTS hints at an upcoming group tour (Images via X/@bts_bighit)

BTS’ Jin may have just dropped a major hint about a possible upcoming group tour in the United States. On the final night of his solo RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in Newark on July 31, 2025, he closed the show with a heartfelt message to the audience. While thanking fans for their support, he prompted excitement by mentioning something that seemed to hint at BTS’s group activities.

"Although this is the end of Seokjinnie’s U.S. Tour, BTS' U.S. tour will continue next, so I hope you can come then too," he said, leaving fans buzzing with speculation.
also-read-trending Trending

This unexpected mention led many to believe that a full-group BTS U.S. tour might be on the horizon. Given that Jin himself said it, fans are treating it as a solid teaser of something is definitely coming up.

Social media quickly lit up with reactions, ranging from excitement to panic over saving up for tickets. Some fans joked about needing time to recharge their wallets, while others expressed pure joy at the possibility of seeing BTS back together on stage in the U.S.

"I CANNOT WAIT TO SEE MY 7! 😫😭," one fan said.
Fan reactions and playful comments have taken over timelines.

“My wallet is not ready!,” a fan hilariously mentioned.
“One thing is for sure. BTS are excited more than their fans for the comeback,” a fan said.
“MY BOYS ARE BACK!!!,” a fan exclaimed.
“Gonna cry my eyes out,” a fan expressed.

Many fans gave similar reactions.

“YES!!!!!! I promise!!!! IM READY!!!!!,” a fan exclaimed.
“When he said that, we all screamed so hard,” a fan seemingly telling about their first-hand experience.
“Crying im so excited,” a fan stated.

A hilarious incident unfolds concerning BTS' j-hope at Jin's latest concert

On July 31, Jin wrapped up the U.S. leg of his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, completing eight sold-out shows across the country. Only two stops now remain, London and Amsterdam, both scheduled for August.

During his Newark concert, a light-hearted moment stole the show. As part of his usual setlist, the BTS star played the popular "telepathy game" with the audience, where fans act out a word and he tries to guess it. One of the words given was “j-hope,” his fellow BTS member.

To act it out, fans began mimicking j-hope’s moves from his recent song Killin' It Girl, even pretending to lift their shirts, referencing his signature move from the dance. Jin failed to guess the word.

Realizing the blunder, he even took to a Weverse Live post-concert and even invited j-hope to join the stream. On the live, he apologized to Hobi for failing to guess his name.

“A man pulled up his shirt and did a wave and all the fans were waving their arms so I guessed ‘wave,’ but I was wrong and the answer was J-Hope… I’m sorry for my fault, j-hope.”
The moment had fans both laughing and melting with affection. It showcased the genuine bond and playful innocence the BTS members continue to share.

Currently, all BTS members are reportedly in Los Angeles working for their anticipated 2026 group comeback. While details remain under wraps, fans are already buzzing about the possibility of a world tour and a full-group return to the stage.

