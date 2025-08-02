“A born artist” - Fans react as Andrew Choi praises BTS Jungkook’s effortless singing & sharp ear for spotting KPop Demon Hunters ‘Soda Pop’ mistake

On July 14, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook flagged a small lyric mix-up during a solo livestream on Weverse while singing along to Soda Pop, a song featured in the animated film KPop Demon Hunters.Mid-performance, he paused and pointed out that one Korean word was sung incorrectly. The original line, “seonge chajiana,” came out as “seonge jachiana.” Jungkook casually remarked that it sounded like it had been recorded in reverse.The voice behind the song, Andrew Choi, who performs Jinu’s vocals in the film, later reacted to the clip. He shared that he hadn’t caught the error himself until the BTS maknae mentioned it.“The thing that I love about Jungkook is that he sings with such ease, which is a sign of a true vocalist. Jungkook's performance is 11 out of 10. Jungkook pointed out a mistake in the movie's OST 'Soda Pop.' I didn't even notice it. No one seemed to have noticed it until Jungkook took a listen to it. So thank you, Jungkook, for that,” Choi stated in an interview with The Straits Times.The BTS member's brief comment quickly gained attention online, with admirers noting his sharp ear. One fan tweeted:&quot;It’s the way even professionals are in awe of him 😭 He’s not just talented, he’s insanely precise. That ear for detail?? That’s what sets Jungkook apart. A born artist ❤️‍🔥♥️,&quot; an X user commented. Asmaà Sima @AsmaaRefasLINKIt’s the way even professionals are in awe of him 😭 He’s not just talented, he’s insanely precise. That ear for detail?? That’s what sets Jungkook apart. A born artist ❤️‍🔥♥️Fans applaud Jungkook's ability to notice subtle details others miss, calling him a &quot;powerhouse.&quot;&quot;Jungkook’s ear for detail and his effortless vocals truly set him apart .His voice carries soul, precision, and grace ,truly the mark of a rare artist. It’s no surprise he caught what others missed , his instincts are unmatched. Thank you for sharing such beautiful praise!,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;This is amazing. I'm feeling convinced more &amp; more that his real mbti type is ESTP. It's estp artists who are so well verse in the mechanics of their arts/music/craft, always on point execution &amp; meticulous in their work, plus he's such a huge science nerd &amp; experiential learner,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Jk is such a powerhouse!!!,&quot; a person shared.Many are calling the SEVEN singer a &quot;true perfectionist,&quot; emphasizing that music is a natural part of who he is.&quot;That’s Jungkook He sings live with so ease and has the sharpness to catch a mistake others missed. Music doesn’t just live in him, it flows through his veins. True artist, true perfectionist. 🤌🏼💜,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Jungkook lives and breathes music,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;A TRUE VOCALIST,&quot; another fan added.BTS' Jungkook teared up over KPop Demon Hunters sceneBTS' Jungkook spoke openly during his solo Weverse session, revealing he got teary-eyed while watching KPop Demon Hunters ending on Netflix.&quot;I watched KPOP DEMON HUNTERS and I cried. I cried. At the end. When they were doing with the Saja Boys and when she said that she was going to make a Honmoon by herself and ran into the stadium. And I went oh and [tears] dropped,&quot; the South Korean artist recalled.He even acted out the moment while talking to fans. This wasn’t the first time the artist brought up the film. Jungkook briefly mentioned it during the OT7 live last month.Jungkook is currently in LA for BTS’ 2026 comeback preparation. On July 29, trainer Ma Sun-ho dropped a gym selfie with the singer, showcasing his colorful chest tattoo. In an earlier video, Ma revealed the K-pop idol's physique, calling him “basically a bodybuilder” now.