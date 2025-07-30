“Announce the sequel” — Fans react as ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched original animated film of all time 

KPop Demon Hunters has now become Netflix’s most-watched original animated title to date. On July 30, 2025, Sony Pictures Animation confirmed the record via its official social media handles, writing:“WE LOVE YOU, FANS! KPop Demon Hunters is officially the most watched original animated film on Netflix.”Between July 21 and 27, the movie garnered 26.3 million views in its sixth week since release, a 2% increase from the previous week. It also landed in the Top 10 list in every country where Netflix tracks viewership.The film follows a fictional K-pop girl band, HUNTR/X, that fights demons offstage. A sequel has not been announced yet, but the growing demand and chart performance continue to fuel interest.&quot;Announce the sequel or prequel whichever one but just do it,&quot; an X user commented. Myra-Iris @TinKaBeLLa_1988LINKAnnounce the sequel or prequel whichever one but just do itMany continue to urge the studio to announce a follow-up project of KPop Demon Hunters.&quot;And it’s only been a MONTH. announce the sequel we’re all begging 😭😭,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Now give us part 2,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Congrats! Now please pretty please give us a sequel we beg!!!!,&quot; another person shared.Admirers are also requesting an extended cut of the project, with many additionally calling for a theatrical release.&quot;Congrats on your recent success. Have a good break? Theatrical Sing-a-long release please 🥺 With merch if you would! Please let me be a bigger fan of this property 😁,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;GIVE US AN EXTENDED CUT SO WE CAN SEE MAGGIES TRUE VISION!! MINIMUM 3 HOURS,&quot; another viewer noted.&quot;I need this movie theaters,&quot; another fan added.KPop Demon Hunters' songs top Billboard Global 200 chart againOn July 28, 2025, Billboard reported that HUNTR/X’s Golden returned to the top on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. The track, featured in KPop Demon Hunters, had earlier made history as the group’s first chart-topping entry. Vocals are performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI.The song recorded 98.5 million global streams, reflecting a 20% increase from the previous week, along with 8,000 downloads worldwide — a rise of 26%. On the Global Excl. U.S. list, Golden replaced JUMP, which slipped to No. 3.HUNTR/X’s How It’s Done also climbed, jumping from 9 to 7 on the Global 200, marking a new peak. Meanwhile, Saja Boys rose with Soda Pop, as the track climbed from No. 6 to No. 5 on the Global 200 chart.This marks the film's second entry in the top five. It pulled 51.6 million plays (up 7%) and sold 4,000 units (up 14%). Their earlier single, Your Idol, dropped to No. 6 after peaking at No. 3.Together, KPop Demon Hunters' music continues to climb globally, with multiple entries gaining in streams and chart positions. The film is available to stream on Netflix.