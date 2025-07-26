“He looked so much like Jinu” - Soda Pop’s original choreographer Lee Jung reveals Cha Eun-woo’s dance challenge as the best among all

Popular K-choreographer Lee Jung has named Cha Eun-woo’s Soda Pop challenge as her personal favorite. Her opinion is notable, as she was the original choreographer of the viral hit from the movie K-pop Demon Hunters.Speaking to Yonhap News on July 26, 2025, Lee Jung explained how Eun-woo perfectly embodied the drama’s main character, Jinu, who, in fact, was modeled after him. Interestingly, Cha Eun-woo didn’t even film an official dance challenge video. He simply performed the Soda Pop challenge casually during one of his fan meetings, The Royal, on July 12, and yet, even from that brief clip, Lee Jung was full of praise.In her words:“The one who touched me the most was Cha Eun-woo. I heard that Jinu was a character created with Cha Eun-woo as a reference, and when I saw him dance, he looked so much like Jinu. I thought Jinu would be like that if he were alive.”Apart from ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, several other K-pop artists participated in the viral Soda Pop dance challenge, with each performance amassing millions of views online. This includes BTS’s J-Hope, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, ZEROBASEONE, and others.Lee Jung comments upon Cha Eun-woo, KPop Demon Hunters and her career in a recent interviewThe hit summer animation KPop Demon Hunters gained widespread attention, not just for its storyline, but also for its virtual idol groups, Huntrix and Saja Boys. Their songs, such as GOLDEN and Soda Pop, climbed high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Artists like ZEROBASEONE, PLAVE, RIIZE, WONHO, and many others joined the Soda Pop challenge alongside Cha Eun-woo.Lee Jung, the choreographer behind the viral dance, spoke about her experience, saying:“At first, I didn’t even realize it was a 'shoulder dance.' I just thought, ‘This rhythm calls for this kind of move. I’m so grateful that so many people joined in and enjoyed it,”Lee Jung began working on the choreography for the movie nearly three years ago, during its early planning stages. The production team, having noticed her work on Street Woman Fighter, reached out to her to choreograph performances for Huntrix and Saja Boys. She expressed how she was given full creative freedom to choreograph the dances as she pleased. For the film, Lee Jung even performed motion capture for key characters, such as Huntrix’s Rumi and Saja Boys’ Jinu, bringing their movements to life.“I usually get tired after rehearsing a couple of times, but with these characters, there were no limits. From planning to motion capture, it was pure fun. I didn’t base the moves on real K-pop idols. The music itself was my greatest inspiration,” she said.When asked whether she anticipated the movie and its characters gaining such popularity, she expressed that she believed it would seamlessly resonate with audiences worldwide. Already known as the choreographer behind hits for BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK, iKON, ENHYPEN, and NCT DREAM, Lee Jung sees the global success of K-pop Demon Hunters as a new milestone in her career.