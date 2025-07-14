"It's giving territorial ARMYs" — Fans react as BTS' Jimin hilariously defends 'Golden's' origin vibing for KPop Demon Hunters songs with Jungkook 

On July 14, 2025, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin went live on Weverse while in the U.S., chatting with fans and playing songs from the animated film KPop Demon Hunters. Midway through, the two noticed something that sparked a quick, casual exchange. Jimin brought up the film’s trending track Golden, asking,

"Didn’t Jungkook do “Golden” first?” referring to Jungkook’s 2023 solo album of the same name.

Jungkook responded,

“That means something.”

Jimin followed up,

“It makes you mad?”

Jungkook replied,

"If it’s good, that’s all that matters.”

The moment was brief, but fans picked up on it fast. The title overlap felt noticeable, but Jungkook kept it light, suggesting the name doesn’t matter if the music works. Fans react hilariously to this exchange, with one X user asserting,

"It’s giving territorial ARMYs 🤣🤣 I can’t with him."

Charlie @xSHANE20x LINK It’s giving territorial ARMYs 🤣🤣 I can’t with him

During the same session, Jungkook sang along to two songs from the movie’s fictional group, Saja Boys — Your Idol and Soda Pop.

"Not jungkook being humble and jimin hyung being mad on his behalf😭😭 jiminie, my sweet sweet baby.," a fan remarked.

"Yes jimin tell them jungkook did it first," a user mentioned.

"Jimin wanted to sue them 😭," a person shared.

Others are saying that Jungkook is 'sweet' and considerate.

"Jungkookie is so sweet for this!!," a netizen said.

"So sweet JungKookie 🥹," a viewer noted.

"Jungkook is a kind soul, he never has bad words for anything, it’s always all good, all peace 😭," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook got emotional over the KPop Demon Hunters scene

BTS’ Jungkook spoke more about his growing interest in Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters during his solo live Weverse session on July 14th. This wasn’t his first mention of it. In a previous group live, he and RM had brought it up — RM sang Soda Pop from the film, while Jungkook joined him.

Now, the BTS maknae went a step further, explaining how one particular scene left a strong impression on him. Jungkook said the final stretch of the movie left him emotional. The moment where Jinu, the male lead, gives up his life force so Rumi can take down the demon king Gwi-ma made a deep impact.

"I watched KPOP DEMON HUNTERS and I cried. I cried. At the end. When they were doing with the Saja Boys and when she said that she was going to make a Honmoon by herself and ran into the stadium. And I went oh and [tears] dropped.

The K-pop idol also mentioned that he wished the songs had Korean versions. Even so, he yet again sang two tracks from the movie’s fictional boy group, Saja Boys — Your Idol and Soda Pop.

Both Saja Boys and the movie’s fictional girl group, Huntr/x, have landed on major music charts. Saja Boys even moved ahead of BTS on the US Spotify chart. Meanwhile, Huntr/x also topped BLACKPINK on the same chart.

