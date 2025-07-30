"THIS IS ICONIC"- Fans rejoice as BTS' 'PTD On Stage - Live' becomes first-ever live album to dominate Billboard World Digital Song Sales Top 10

On July 30, 2025, Billboard revealed the list where BTS has etched its name into music history. The group became the first and only artist to claim all 10 spots on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with live recordings with the release of their Permission to Dance On Stage – Live album.The live versions of fan-favorite tracks filled the chart in the following order:Permission to Dance (Live)ON (Live)FIRE (Live)Blue &amp; Grey (Live)Dope (Live)Black Swan (Live)Fake Love (Live)DNA (Live)Blood Sweat &amp; Tears (Live)Life Goes On (Live)The album also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart. It made its entrance on the Billboard 200 at No. 10 with 43,000 total units sold in the first week. The album is the first live album by an Asian act to reach the No. 1 position on the World Albums chart and only the third live album to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200.Fans flooded social media with celebratory posts, sharing their pride and excitement over the group’s achievement. An X user, @mini_kookiess, wrote,&quot;THIS IS ICONIC OMG I LOVE US.&quot;Others too joined in as they emphasized how rare it was for a live album to dominate digital charts, especially with previously released songs.&quot;the 1st Artist in history, THAT'S RIGHT BTS PAVED THE WAY,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;IN HISTORY not kpop not asia HISTORY stop comparing them to kpop groups,&quot; an X user mentioned. &quot;Oh ma gawdddd BTS, THE KINGS YOU AREEEEE,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;With old songs, some being 10ys.o,&quot; another one said.Some expressed their growing anticipation for BTS’s 2026 group comeback. They called this release the perfect gift to keep fans going until then.&quot;all these records ptd live is breaking/setting is making me more hopeful than ever for the comeback. we can actually make it their biggest hit. just lock in,&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;They're just warming up!,&quot; an X user commented. Album marks new milestone as fans revisit BTS’s tour moments with full tracklistPermission to Dance On Stage – Live was released on July 18. The album compiles 22 tracks recorded during the group's stadium tour from 2021 to 2022, held in Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. The album also came with a digital concert package.The package includes footage from their Seoul performance and offers fans a glimpse into the group's energy and stage presence.Alongside the 10 songs that charted in the World Digital Song Sales Top 10, the full album includes additional live versions of several of BTS’s biggest hits. The complete tracklist is:ON (Live)FIRE (Live)DOPE (Live)DNA (Live)Blue &amp; Grey (Live)Black Swan (Live)Blood Sweat &amp; Tears (Live)Fake Love (Live)Life Goes On (Live)Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) [Live]Dynamite (Live)Butter (Live)Telepathy (Live)Outro: Wings (Live)STAY (Live)So What (Live)IDOL (Live)Airplane pt. 2 (Live)Silver Spoon (Live)Dis-ease (Live)Spring Day (Live)Permission to Dance (Live)The album documents the emotional highs of BTS’s post-pandemic tour, during which fans collectively engaged with the group in person and virtually.Meanwhile, BTS members are currently residing in Los Angeles for a couple of months to prepare for their first comeback after their military service. It is scheduled to be released in the Spring of 2026.