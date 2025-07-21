  • home icon
  "WHAT IS BTS MOVIE WEEKS ?"— Fans in a frenzy as BigHit teases global cinema release with cryptic poster drop

“WHAT IS BTS MOVIE WEEKS ?”— Fans in a frenzy as BigHit teases global cinema release with cryptic poster drop

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:02 GMT
BTS MOVIE WEEKS (Image via Instagram/@bts_bighit)
BTS MOVIE WEEKS (Image via Instagram/@bts_bighit)

On Monday, July 21, BTS' official social media accounts released a poster titled "BTS MOVIE WEEKS." The caption of the post indicated that the content would be "Coming Soon" and that it would also be released in theaters across the world. However, further context regarding BTS MOVIES WEEKS was not provided through the post or other announcement.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been frenzied about the same. As they continued to discuss what the possible content could be, they also expressed their general excitement about the group's fresh activities following the members' reunion after their military enlistment. Reacting to the same, one X user tweeted:

"BIGHIT OH? WHAT IS BTS MOVIE WEEKS ??? WHAT ARE WE GETTING???"
Fan reactions continued to pour in as they continued to speculate theories.

"BTS movie weeks as in their old movies showing again in cinemas or a new movie?" said a fan on X.
"Ok so what if they're going to be showing different concerts/ tours and it's gonna be like a weekly thing? Or maybe they're gonna show different music videos from each era OR maybe they'll show the BTS documentaries (like burn the stage etc OR it could be completely new content," added another fan.
"and if this is a retrospective of all their eras THEN WHAT?" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how excited they were about the announcement.

"being an army is fckin terrifying bc you never know what's coming EVER," stated a fan.
"i'm seated. the theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave but i'm simply too SEATED," added an X user.
"We are the most spoiled fandom in the world," said a netizen.
"Whats is this now????????? Omg weeks? WEEKS?? Plural??? What's going on," commented another X user.

BTS members reportedly scheduled for a two-month stay in the United States for next group comeback preparations

Following the discharge of Jin and j-hope from the military in June and October 2024, respectively, all the other members were subsequently discharged from the military in June 2025. After their discharge, most of the members have been interacting with ARMYs through livestreams, Weverse posts, Instagram posts, and more.

Earlier this month, Dispatch reported that all the BTS members would be uniting together in Los Angeles, and they are expected to stay in the United States for a period of two months. This period is reportedly dedicated to the members to schedule, prepare, and create their next group album. This album will also mark the group's first comeback in over three years.

During a recent group livestream that was held on July 1, the members revealed that they've begun preparations and discussions for the next comeback. As predicted by them, the album will see its release in Spring 2026. Fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the same.

While some of the members, such as Jungkook, SUGA, and Jimin, were reported to have already reached Los Angeles. On July 21, j-hope was also spotted at Incheon International Airport as he boarded his flight towards Los Angeles.

Edited by Somava
