“What HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG was for?”- Fandom left reeling after BTS’ V’s latest sighting in Paris amid reports of his departure to the US 

On Monday, July 7, Dispatch reported that BTS' Taehyung would be departing to Los Angeles, USA, directly from Paris after wrapping up his appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week for Celine's show. As a result, on July 8, several fans and netizens began to trend "HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG" on X to wish the idol a safe trip to Los Angeles.

It had previously been reported that all the BTS members will be meeting and staying in the US for two months to plan and prepare for their next group comeback. However, on July 8, a fan cam of the idol walking through the streets of Paris surfaced online, making people question the earlier reports about his supposed departure to Los Angeles.

Additionally, fans also found it quite hilarious that they had already begun to trend hashtags related to the idol's flight while he had not yet departed from Paris. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"If it is a new footage and he really been in Paris this whole time, them what HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAE HYUNG was for?"

"MAN IS STILL IN PARIS BUT WE TRENDED TAE HYUNG SAFE SKIES????" said a fan on X

"taehyung seeing “have a safe flight tae hyung” trending while still in his hotel room like" added another fan

"He be like B*TCH WHO THE HELL YALL SAYING GOODBYE TO" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens reacted with surprise after the fancam of the idol in Paris appeared online, despite earlier reports claiming he had already left for the U.S.

"Tae hyung managed to be Ninjahyung for 2 days and now, he's sighted again in Paris" stated a fan

"im sure he is laughing at our craziness" added an X user

"We're all clowns as long as tae hyung is happy we're a clown he's cooking in Paris maybe that's going to be filmed hahah" said a netizen

"It reminds me of HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAE HYUNG when he already came back to Korea from Japan you all, we need to step up, we can't keep up with this guy" commented anoter X user

All you need to know about Taehyung's recent solo activities

In September 2023, BTS' Taehyung made his solo debut with the release of his first album, LayoVer, featuring Slow Dancing, as its title track. Soon after, in December 2023, he enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment.

He served as a sergeant under the Special Duty Team of the Military Police Corps. In March 2024, he released a pre-recorded single, FRI(END)S. Around July 2024, the idol published his photobook called Type 1, which captured Taehyung in his most relaxed and comfortable moments.

Additionally, he released the vinyl version of his solo debut album, LayoVer, in October 2024, with staggered release dates across regions: it dropped in South Korea on Friday, September 20; in Japan on Monday, September 30; and in the United States and Europe on Friday, October 18.

In December 2024, Taehyung released two more singles: Winter Ahead feat. Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas with Bing Crosby. On June 10, 2025, BTS' Taehyung was officially discharged from his military service. He is now scheduled to meet the BTS members in Los Angeles soon to discuss and prepare for the group's next album.

Most recently, as the ambassador of Celine, the idol was spotted alongside Park Bo-gum and Suzy at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week Celine Show. Fans and netizens are eagerly looking forward to more exciting content from the idol, both as a BTS member and as a solo artist.

