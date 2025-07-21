  • home icon
"He's so iconic"- Fans react as BTS' Jin’s appearance on ‘Dongwon’ tuna can packaging sparks speculation of a potential brand ambassadorship

By Inaas Fatima Khan
Published Jul 21, 2025 14:45 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin’s appearance on ‘Dongwon’ tuna can packaging sparks speculation of a potential brand ambassadorship (Images Via Weverse, Instagram/@dw.tuna)

BTS' Jin took over social media as his photos allegedly appeared on Dongwon Tuna cans. Recently, several pictures of Tuna cans surfaced on the internet, featuring Jin's face, leading to a new brand endorsement. South Korean fans spotted these cans in supermarkets in South Korea and were surprised.

Notably, Jin has not been announced as the ambassador of Dongwon Tuna, but with the alleged photos circulating online, many netizens believe that the BTS vocalist will be the new face of the brand. Fans shared their thoughts on Jin's possible collaboration with the Tuna brand on X.

""He's so iconic," a fan said.
"Wow Mr. The Most In Demand Brand Ambassador got another brand deal!! he is now face of Dongwon Tuna- his face is on Tuna cans in supermarket!! The legacy of Super Tuna and reign of brand ambassador Kim Seokjin continues," a user added.
"What a surprise!!! OMG Kim Seokjin has 70 hours per day or what? I'm loving this collab so much. So all this time this event is actually a foreshadowing. Omg now we will be collecting cans," a netizen wrote.
Fans were excited to see the alleged Tuna cans and referenced the BTS vocalist's popular solo track, Super Tuna.

"Something absolutely prophetic about jin being an ambassador of a tuna brand thru a song he made on a silly lil whim that he begged not to get popular," a user commented.
"The best response to those who have fun to delight Jin's fans (like me) by appealing to Tuna Girls! Oh ... I'm proud of it! It is so healthy to take life with the lightness of those who know how to smile at life..." a fan reacted.
"Tuna STANS ASSAMBLE. The face South Korea's employment has another job," a netizen stated.

Fans mentioned the variety of brands represented by BTS' Jin as an ambassador due to the latest ambassadorship speculation.

"Fred, Gucci, alo, Laneige, ramen and now canned tuna THE RANGE. He does not give af please don't change jin," a fan wrote.
"not to be too deep but I have so many praises for kim seokjin (as always). he's such a jinius because he's really making sure he will reach even the farthest households by choosing household products— something affordable AND practical! his humility as a SUPERSTAR also shines," a user stated.
"Got me collecting mcdo takeout boxes, soda cups and sauce containers, tetrapacks of banana milk, coffee bottles, ramyeon packets, etc. and now we got a tuna can to collect," a netizen mentioned.

Dongwon Tuna teases a possible ambassadorship with BTS’ Jin

Dongwon Industries, a company under the South Korean conglomerate Dongwon Group, is known for running a variety of business ventures, including food & beverages. According to FNTIMES, Dongwon Industries plans to expand its business globally due to the increasing popularity of Korean food.

On July 21, 2025, the official Instagram page of Dongwon Tuna released a poster showing a silhouette of their new muse. Additionally, a part of the poster depicted a text that stated, “Super Tuna.” Netizens and fans of the ECHO singer in particular believed that it was indeed Jin, with the hints given by the brand.

In other news, Jin dropped his song named Super Tuna on December 4, 2021, where he spoke about his love for seafood. The song was a viral hit, which led the BTS member to release an extended version on October 11, 2024, after his military service.

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.

She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.

Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.

She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics.

