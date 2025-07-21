"He's so iconic"- Fans react as BTS' Jin’s appearance on ‘Dongwon’ tuna can packaging sparks speculation of a potential brand ambassadorship

BTS' Jin took over social media as his photos allegedly appeared on Dongwon Tuna cans. Recently, several pictures of Tuna cans surfaced on the internet, featuring Jin's face, leading to a new brand endorsement. South Korean fans spotted these cans in supermarkets in South Korea and were surprised.Notably, Jin has not been announced as the ambassador of Dongwon Tuna, but with the alleged photos circulating online, many netizens believe that the BTS vocalist will be the new face of the brand. Fans shared their thoughts on Jin's possible collaboration with the Tuna brand on X.&quot;&quot;He's so iconic,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Wow Mr. The Most In Demand Brand Ambassador got another brand deal!! he is now face of Dongwon Tuna- his face is on Tuna cans in supermarket!! The legacy of Super Tuna and reign of brand ambassador Kim Seokjin continues,&quot; a user added.&quot;What a surprise!!! OMG Kim Seokjin has 70 hours per day or what? I'm loving this collab so much. So all this time this event is actually a foreshadowing. Omg now we will be collecting cans,&quot; a netizen wrote.Fans were excited to see the alleged Tuna cans and referenced the BTS vocalist's popular solo track, Super Tuna.&quot;Something absolutely prophetic about jin being an ambassador of a tuna brand thru a song he made on a silly lil whim that he begged not to get popular,&quot; a user commented.&quot;The best response to those who have fun to delight Jin's fans (like me) by appealing to Tuna Girls! Oh ... I'm proud of it! It is so healthy to take life with the lightness of those who know how to smile at life...&quot; a fan reacted.&quot;Tuna STANS ASSAMBLE. The face South Korea's employment has another job,&quot; a netizen stated.Fans mentioned the variety of brands represented by BTS' Jin as an ambassador due to the latest ambassadorship speculation.&quot;Fred, Gucci, alo, Laneige, ramen and now canned tuna THE RANGE. He does not give af please don't change jin,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;not to be too deep but I have so many praises for kim seokjin (as always). he's such a jinius because he's really making sure he will reach even the farthest households by choosing household products— something affordable AND practical! his humility as a SUPERSTAR also shines,&quot; a user stated.&quot;Got me collecting mcdo takeout boxes, soda cups and sauce containers, tetrapacks of banana milk, coffee bottles, ramyeon packets, etc. and now we got a tuna can to collect,&quot; a netizen mentioned.Dongwon Tuna teases a possible ambassadorship with BTS’ Jin View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDongwon Industries, a company under the South Korean conglomerate Dongwon Group, is known for running a variety of business ventures, including food &amp; beverages. According to FNTIMES, Dongwon Industries plans to expand its business globally due to the increasing popularity of Korean food.On July 21, 2025, the official Instagram page of Dongwon Tuna released a poster showing a silhouette of their new muse. Additionally, a part of the poster depicted a text that stated, “Super Tuna.” Netizens and fans of the ECHO singer in particular believed that it was indeed Jin, with the hints given by the brand.In other news, Jin dropped his song named Super Tuna on December 4, 2021, where he spoke about his love for seafood. The song was a viral hit, which led the BTS member to release an extended version on October 11, 2024, after his military service.