"Talent on top" — Fans react as Jungkook's GOLDEN becomes 5th best-selling K-pop album of the decade, surpassing BLACKPINK's BORN PINK

On Tuesday, July 29, BTS' Jungkook's solo debut album, GOLDEN, became the fifth best-selling K-pop album of this decade. This milestone surpassed BLACKPINK's BORN PINK, which previously held the spot. The ranking is decided based on EAS, otherwise known as Equivalent Album Sales.GOLDEN was released in November 2023, before the idol's mandatory military enlistment. Given that the album also stands as the youngest BTS member's first step in his solo career, many fans and netizens have been thrilled about the various achievements it has been making following its release.This latest achievement left many fans elated and proud about the same.&quot;Talent on Top!&quot; one user tweeted.Fans praised the idol's achievement on social media.&quot;A solo album did that,&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;Talent won. Hope Kook releases another solo album someday,&quot; added another fan.&quot;YAS MY KING,&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens praised the idol for the endless recognition his solo debut album has been receiving.&quot;Huge win! His solo power is unreal,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;YASSS CLOCK THAT,&quot; added an X user.&quot;Congratulations jungkook well deserved,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;I expected nothing less from Jungkook who with his sheer impact has been able to surpass entire groups,&quot; commented another X user.All about BTS Jungkook's solo activitiesBTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook made his solo debut in July 2023 with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto. He soon followed it up with another collaborative single in September 2023 called 3D with Jack Harlow. In November of the same year, he rolled out his first solo album, GOLDEN, which held the track, Standing Next to You as the lead single.In December 2023, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service alongside his fellow bandmate, Jimin. The two K-pop idols entered under the Buddy System, a category under which friends, siblings, and close acquaintances can enlist together to act as each other's support system throughout the time of their enlistment.In June 2024, he released a pre-recorded single called, Never Let Go, for BTS' 12th debut anniversary. The song was a tribute to the relationship he shared with his fans, ARMYs. In August of the same year, another pre-recorded content, featuring both Jungkook and Jimin, Are You Sure?, was released.It showcased the two members travelling across the three countries, Japan, the USA, and South Korea, for a trip before their enlistment. He also put forth a documentary film, I AM STILL, in December 2024, which showed the process, creation, and other behind-the-scenes of his solo debut album, GOLDEN.In June 2025, both Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from the military following the successful completion of their enlistment. Currently, all BTS members are announced to have been focusing on their next group comeback, which is set for release in Spring 2026.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently on their third worldwide and first all-stadium tour, titled DEADLINE WORLD TOUR.