“Its what brothers do”- Internet reacts as BTS’ Jimin & Jungkook imitating Taehyung’s Tata Mic face during Weverse live triggers intense reactions

On Monday, July 14, BTS' Jungkook kickstarted a Weverse livestream, and his fellow K-pop boy group member, Jimin, also joined the livestream briefly. As the two engaged in several conversations, they also began to imitate Taehyung's popular "Tata Mic" face.

The "Tata Mic" face first came into existence during one of the FESTA videos released for BTS' tenth debut anniversary, and many people, including the group members, have noticed the specific facial expression that Taehyung often makes.

Therefore, when the recent livestream of Jimin and Jungkook imitating the "Tata Mic" appeared online, several fans jumped in to discuss the inside joke. While many fans saw the incident as a simple imitation related to a light-hearted joke, some netizens were upset about it.

Some fans and netizens stated that the idols' imitation was disrespectful to Taehyung and accused them of mocking their fellow member. However, ARMYs quickly defended them, saying it was probably just a friendly joke since Taehyung wasn't offended.

Here are a few fan reactions on the recent incident between BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung:

"OMG its what brothers do, stop with the nonsense. Siblings tease each other this way in case you dont know. Tae is probably rolling in laughter once he saw their live."

"y’all are weird, acting like these guys haven’t grown up with each other in over a decade???? jm and jk are literally taehyung’s BROTHERS. pls stop making everything into a beef" said a fan on X

"they mock each other all the time, even tae do that with others wtf y’all do not know or taehyung them AT ALL you’re just a fan, tae would look weird at you for this omg" added another fan

"I fully understand everyone's sentiments about the live episode. But I believe Kim Taehyung is aware of it. I also believe Taehyung will handle it maturely. So cheer up. We stan a good-hearted person." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they felt that the interactions only held friendly intentions.

"They need grow up Vminkook play like that all the time lol" stated a fan

"they’ve known each other since they were kids like don’t pmo, have they never experience a friendship before or had siblings" added an X user

"Only people who lack social life & friends are mad about this" said a netizen

"they have been trolling him for the tata mic face since the start of decade, swoozoo concerts, ptd. ineed you all to be so serious. that's what friends do." commented another X user

All you need to know about the solo activities of BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung

BTS' Jimin or Park Ji-min made his solo debut with the release of his first solo album in March 2023, FACE. The album held the song, Like Crazy, as its title track. He followed it up with another album called MUSE in July 2024, which was pre-recorded and released during his military enlistment. It held the song, Who, as its title track.

Following the same, the idol has not yet put forth any solo music release. Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook, on the other hand, made his solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto in July 2023. This was soon followed by another collaborative single called 3D with Jack Harlow in September 2023.

Around November, Jungkook rolled out his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held the track, Standing Next To You, as its lead single. Both Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together in December 2023 under the Buddy System. BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut in September 2023 with his first album, Layover. It contained the track, Slow Dancing, as its lead.

While he enlisted in the military in December 2023, he released three pre-recorded singles in 2024, such as FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead feat. Park Hyo-shin, and White Christmas with Bing Crosby. Currently, all the BTS members have been discharged from the military.

