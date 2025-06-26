"She doesn’t get it"— Fans react to black-and-white twist on Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend artwork

Sabrina Carpenter released alternate covers to her upcoming Man's Best Friend album after the initial cover art sparked backlash. On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the Espresso hitmaker shared two new black-and-white album covers for her seventh studio album. On the cover, she's wearing a sparkling dress, holding onto a man in a black suit with his back to the camera.

Carpenter added a cheeky caption, calling the new versions of the cover "approved by God."

"I signed some copies of Man's Best Friend for you guys & here is a new alternate copy approved by God available now on my website," she wrote.

The images pay homage to Marilyn Monroe dancing with her third husband, Arthur Miller, whom she was married to from 1956 to 1961. However, the new Man's Best Friend cover art received mixed reactions from her fans. One X user implied that Sabrina Carpenter didn't seem to "get" why her previous cover faced a slew of backlash.

"She doesn't get it," an X user commented.

Other netizens also didn't appreciate her "approved by God" caption, calling her corny, noting that she was "rightfully criticized." Someone else also pointed out how she's seemingly always clinging to men.

"Why is she always clinging to these men? get a life," an X user said.

"'Approved by God' girl... pls just take and accept the VALID criticism without this sass," another X user commented.

"This corny personality of celebs doesn't work because you were rightfully criticized," an X user added.

However, some of her fans found her response to the criticism hilarious, appreciating how unserious and cheeky she can get.

"Her saying 'approved by God,' following the recent backlash from the original cover, she's so unserious," an X user commented.

"I love when a pop girlie knows how to handle the criticism of media and response in the most hilarious way," another X user said.

Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild debuts No.1 on Hot 100

Ahead of her Man's Best Friend album, Sabrina Carpenter dropped her first single, Manchild, on June 5, 2025. While the album's first cover art received a series of backlash online, her lead single for the album was a massive success in its first week of release. Manchild quickly rose to nab the No.1 spot at the Billboard Hot 100, and it stayed there for a week.

Manchild marks Sabrina Carpenter's second leader after her Please Please Please also reached the top of the Hot 100 in June last year on its second week of release. It's also her fourth Hot 100 Top 10 song, after Taste, which peaked at No.2, and Espresso at No. 3. Only Alex Warren's Ordinary, released in February this year, currently blocks Manchild from the top spot this week.

Carpenter wrote Manchild with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, whom she had previously collaborated with on her Short n' Sweet album. It's the lead song for her 12-track Man's Best Friend album, which will be released on August 29, 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter has a scheduled two-day concert at Hyde Park in London on July 5 and 6, 2025, before she's set to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3.

