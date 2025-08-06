"Taylor or Beyonce deserve to win" - Internet reacts to VMAs 2025 Artist Of The Year nominees 

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the MTV VMAs announced its nominations for the upcoming 2025 event, which is scheduled to take place on September 7. Among all the nominations, seven musicians are in the running for the Artist of the Year category. It includes Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, and the Weeknd.Pop Base @PopBaseLINK#VMAs nominees for Artist of the Year:• Bad Bunny• Beyoncé• Kendrick Lamar• Lady Gaga• Morgan Wallen• Taylor Swift• The WeekndThe nominees list also shared by @PopBase on X has gone viral, with over 2 million views and 40K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:&quot;Taylor or Beyonce deserve to win&quot;ً @posit4onsLINKTaylor or Beyonce deserve to winMost of the users are vouching for any of the three female artists from the list to win the award.&quot;Gaga, Beyoncé, or Taylor deserve,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;Beyoncé gonna sweep this, no doubt,&quot; added another. &quot;Being nominated without even doing anything. Her power. Taylor Swift is the MUSIC INDUSTRY,&quot; wrote a third one.&quot;Gaga's staying power in the industry is unrivalled...,&quot; posted a fourth user.Others believe that Bad Bunny or Kendrick Lamar have chances of winning the VMA as well.&quot;Bad Bunny winning this one for sure,&quot; replied a fifth one.&quot;I think Kendrick Lamar will win,&quot; added a sixth user.&quot;all these artists owned the charts this year,&quot; commented a seventh netizen.Lady Gaga has dominated the MTV VMAs nominations with 12 nodsLady Gaga has emerged as the dominant figure in the MTV VMAs nominations this year, receiving nods across 12 categories, including:Artist of the YearVideo of the Year - Die With a Smile with Bruno MarsSong of the Year - Die With a Smile with Bruno MarsBest Collaboration - Die With a Smile with Bruno MarsBest Pop - Die With a Smile with Bruno MarsBest Album - MAYHEMBest Direction - AbracadabraBest Art Direction - AbracadabraBest Cinematography - AbracadabraBest Editing - AbracadabraBest Visual Effects - AbracadabraBest Choreography - AbracadabraGaga is followed closely by her collaborator Bruno Mars, who has a total of 11 nominations, including the three he shares with the Poker Face singer. Third position is occupied by Kendrick Lamar, with 10 nominations. Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter have earned eight nominations each, while The Weeknd and Ariana Grande share seven nods.2025 marks the third time Lady Gaga has dominated the VMAs nominations. The Judas singer, who has won the award 18 times in the past, received 13 and 9 nods in 2010 and 2020, respectively. However, both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé surpass Gaga in terms of wins, with 30 awards each.Taylor Swift, on the other hand, has been taking the trophy home for &quot;Artist of the Year&quot; for the last two years, and she's nominated this time as well. The Love Story singer has been consistently winning in the category of &quot;Video of the Year&quot; at the VMAs since 2022. However, this year, Swift isn't in the running for this category.As Billbaord reported that 2024 MTV VMAs ceremony became the No. 1 most social entertainment telecast in history with 66.7 million interactions online, fans are excited to see how it turns out this year.