"An ode to Maurice White!!" - Internet reacts to Sabrina Carpenter bringing out Earth, Wind & Fire at Lollapalooza as guest performers

Sabrina Carpenter headlined the last night of the 2025 Lollapalooza in Chicago, on Sunday, August 3, 2025. Large crowds gathered at Grant Park to witness the performances at the music festival that kickstarted on July 31, 2025. During her set on Sunday, Sabrina introduced American band Earth, Wind &amp; Fire to the audience.Alongside Sabrina Carpenter, the band performed two of their classic hit tracks, September and Let's Groove. According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, the singer sang along and danced to both tracks. She further encouraged the crowd to sing along with band.The sudden involvement of Earth, Wind &amp; Fire garnered attention from netizens online. Several clips capturing Sabrina perform with the bandmates circulated all across social media.One X user tweeted:&quot;An ode to Maurice White!!&quot;Jonathan Hall 🌌 @DrJMMHallLINKAn ode to Maurice White!!Another fan noted:&quot;Iconic collab, that's the kinda energy we need 🔥.&quot;&quot;Sabrina Carpenter's performance with Earth, Wind &amp; Fire was the highlight of Lollapalooza,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;You know what. I respect cause she’s making friendships and connections with icons in the industry,&quot; wrote another netizen.A lot of them praised the singer for her performance and the unexpected collab. A user wrote:&quot;I don't know how someone couldn't love her.&quot;&quot;Wow! I wish I could have been there for that!&quot; exclaimed another one.&quot;Sabrina Carpenter + Earth, Wind &amp; Fire doing Let's Groove and September?? That's pop history being made in real time 🔥,&quot; said a netizen.The final day of the music festival was co-headlined by Sabrina and A$AP Rocky. Sabrina Carpenter went ahead with her signature &quot;arrest for being too hot&quot; move during the music festival on SundayWhile the sudden involvement of Earth, Wind &amp; Fire, became the highlight of Sabrina Carpenter's set at the music festival, there had been a lot of other iconic moments surrounding the 26-year-old singer. One such moment was her interaction with TWICE's Sana, Jihyo, and Momo.The South Korean girl group had already been the headliners on day 3 of the Lollapalooza festival on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Band members Sana, Jihyo, and Momo were reportedly seen enjoying Sabrina's perfomance on the following day from the front. The viral interaction captured the singer ask them where they were from, to which they responded as being from Japan.Sabrina then smiled and continued:&quot;Okay, this is a really forward question… but that's how I roll. Are you single? Would you like to get married?&quot;She further teased the girl group members and said:&quot;If I had to choose one… What if you guys link arms and I count you as one?&quot;The Espresso singer then got a pink fuzzy pair of handcuffs and offered it to them with a grin on her face. Sabrina then went about jokingly asking them if she could marry all of them, had they accepted the handcuff. Later, she even blew kisses at the members and said:&quot;Oh my God, I've been dreaming about you.&quot;For the unversed, Sabrina Carpenter had a playful ritual for her concerts, in which she would arrest member from the audience for &quot;being too hot.&quot; In October 2024, while performing in Atlanta, Sabrina &quot;arrested&quot; Millie Bobby Brown as a part of the same tradition.Another hilarious &quot;arrest&quot; happened during Sabrina's Los Angeles concert in November of last year. This time she chose comedian Marcello Hernández, who reportedly was dressed up as popular SNL character Domingo. The latest one to be &quot;arrested&quot; by the singer happened to be the South Korean girl group members.Her set on the final day of the festival included some hits like Espresso, Manchild and Please Please Please.Sabrina Carpenter is all set to release her upcoming albumSabrina Carpenter is currently going through a seemingly busy phase in her career. While she co-headlined the final day of Lollapalooza music festival, she is now all set to drop her upcoming album Man's Best Friend on August 29, 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn August 1, the singer uploaded a post on Instagram that showed the names of the tracks written on a piece of paper. The 12 tracks that she listed on the paper included song titles like Tears, Manchild, Never Getting Laid, Sugar Talking, We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night, and others.Several artists performed at the Lollapalooza 2025 in Chicago. The list included Gracie Abrams, T-Pain, Olivia Rodrigo, Rebecca Black, Cage The Elephant, Sammy Virji, Wave To Earth, and Kenny Mason, to name a few.