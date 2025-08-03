TWICE seals the Honmoon at Lollapalooza Chicago with 21 song performances: Complete setlist and highlights

On August 2, 2025, TWICE created history as it became the first all-female K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago 2025, as reported by The Express Tribune. The performance marked a milestone in the group’s career at Western music festivals. The act was highlighted as the &quot;seal of the Honmoon&quot; - a reference to the animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters.The film inspired both the visuals and storyline of the night’s set. The concert began with the energy of The Feels, followed by fan-favorites like Dance The Night Away and What Is Love? Toward the end of the performance, there was an elaborate drone show that lit up the Chicago night sky.The drones spelled out the group's logo and name. It also illustrated key symbols from K-pop Demon Hunters, and created a glowing “seal” above Grant Park. Fans referred to it as the Honmoon symbol, which represented unity, closure, and empowerment in the Netflix film's narrative.Members Jihyo, Jeongyeon, and Chaeyoung performed Takedown live for the first time, sending ONCEs into a frenzy. Moreover, the NaMo dance break was one of the highlights of the event. The show was designed as an all-out celebration of the TWICE's evolution over the last 10 years.TWICE’s full Lollapalooza 2025 setlist: 21 songs, story-driven stages, and moreHere’s the complete setlist of the nine-piece Lollapalooza Chicago performance on August 2, 2025:The FeelsMore &amp; MoreTouchdown (Dance Break)Dance The Night AwayWhat Is Love?Talk That TalkAlcohol-FreeI Got YouStuck In My Head (Band version)IconI Can’t Stop MeCry For MeRight Hand Girl (NaMo dance break)Takedown (Live debut)FANCYQueen of HeartsMoonlight SunriseOne SparkStrategyThis Is ForFeel SpecialThe performance closed with a Netflix-sponsored drone showcombined with fireworks, aerial formations, and musical sync. The finale synced video clips from K-Pop Demon Hunters and ended with the “seal” symbol lighting up in midair.While no unreleased tracks were premiered during the show, fans speculate that the lyrical cues in One Spark and Strategy hint at the group's upcoming Enemy Japanese album, which drops later this August.The girls will also resume their This Is For world tour, with Tokyo Dome and LA encore shows confirmed.TWICE’s 10th anniversary documentary titled TWICE: One in a Million is also set for an international theatrical release in October 2025. It will give fans a closer look at various behind-the-scenes, their world tour, and the creative process behind this historic Lollapalooza performance.