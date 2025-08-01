“Do NOT pull a Disney”- Kpop Demon Hunters fans disappointed over Netflix’s reported plans for live-action remake and a sequel

Kpop Demon Hunters, Netflix's most watched anime film, could reportedly have its universe expanded soon, with sequels and live-action versions. The film is about K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, the demon hunters taking down demon Jinu's boy group Saja Boys.On July 31, 2025, The Wrap made an exclusive report where an official from Netflix shared that the team is discussing making several versions of the anime film in different media. Besides the two sequels and live-action in talks, Netflix reportedly plans to make a theatrical musical stage play as well as a TV series.The source reportedly stated that the OTT platform envisions Kpop Demon Hunters as the popular Disney Princess movie franchise Frozen. However, some of Netflix's reported plans did not sit right with the viewers of the K-pop film.The viewers turned to X to express their disappointment and believed a live-action version would exploit the original anime. They also shared concerns that it may not live up to their expectations.&quot;Do NOT pull a Disney,&quot; a fain said.&quot;While live maybe be okay. [If they edit the ending to have u know ending we wanted] but sequel bring jinu back many ideas can be used from fans],&quot; a user added.&quot;A live action remake is the worst possible idea. It would take away all the artistic expression the movie had,&quot; a netizen stated.Fans continued to share their thoughts on Kpop Demon Hunters live-action.&quot;no live action please, this did so well as a 3d animation, lets leave it like it is. im all for a sequel tho,&quot; a netizen wrote.&quot;The most watched film in your platform’s entire history being an animated film and immediately thinking it needs a live-action remake is a sickness from Satan himself,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;i'm all for more sequels! but we don't need a live action though lol,&quot; a user reacted.On the other hand, some fans expressed excitement for a sequel, suggesting a detailed story for each HUNTR/X member. Meanwhile, others wished to see demon Jinu return.&quot;There are 3 girls in the group, it'd make sense to make 3 movies all focusing on each other their personal arcs. Rumi had her demon thing, we can totally explore mira and zoey stuff while expanding on rumi's development c: I think that'd be rly cool,&quot; a fan stated.&quot;I can easily see K-Pop Demon Hunters being a massive success for Sony Animation if they make it a franchise but I really do hope they get to go into cinemas,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;we neeeeeed jinu back properly n physically in the sequel omg more about rumis parents, SJB, huntrix girls backstories, and the new honmoon and how it works aaaaa,&quot; a netizen stated.More about Netflix's animated movie Kpop Demon Hunters’ successNetflix partnered with Sony Pictures Animation for their latest animated movie titled Kpop Demon Hunters, released on June 20, 2025. The animated film gained attention for its K-pop culture references, idol life portrayal, and demon action.According to The Wrap, the film surpassed the highest viewing count for a Netflix original movie with 26.3 million views. Additionally, the OTT platform declared Kpop Demon Hunters as the “most popular original film” created by Netflix. Notably, it had been surpassing itself for the last two weeks, rocketing from 24.2 million views in the 4th week to 25.8 million views in the 5th week.The soundtrack of the film took over the international music charts, including Billboard. Golden, sung by the group HUNTR/X in the film and voiced by artists like EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Mei, entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart at #6. Furthermore, the movie received the highest ratings on the Tomatometer (97 percent) and Popcornmeter (92 percent) when it was released.Meanwhile, fans may watch Kpop Demon Hunters on Netflix.