"Her daughter Monroe keeping her updated" — Internet reacts to Mariah Carey saying she enjoys Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, & Tate McRae's songs

Mariah Carey recently spoke to Harper's Bazaar for their September 2025 issue. During the interview, the singer covered various topics, from light subjects to more personal matters. Carey was open about many things during the conversation.During the interview, Carey revealed that she enjoys listening to music by artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tate McRae. She told the outlet that she has gotten used to their music, especially since they were on her daughter Monroe's playlist. This topic came up when the outlet asked Mariah about female &quot;divas&quot; she admires.Before naming the young female singers, Mariah Carey responded by saying:&quot;I’m going to have to go with me!&quot;Mariah taking up Sabrina, Olivia, and Tate's names had garnered massive attention on social media platforms like X. Here are some popular responses found on the platform. One fan wrote on X:&quot;Her daughter Monroe keeping her updated 🙂‍↕️.&quot;☀️kimmy☀️ @lavenderthoughLINKHer daughter Monroe keeping her updated 🙂‍↕️Another user tweeted:&quot;Mariah has always been a tasteful LEGEND. Love this.&quot;&quot;Imagine your playlist having Mariah Carey as a fan 🤯,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;Sabrina will be perfect for a collab! They will match so well!&quot; exclaimed a netizen.Many netizens also posted some very positive comments. Most fans seemed excited by the shoutout given by Mariah. One user commented:&quot;OMG TATERIAHHH WE CHEEREDDDD!&quot;&quot;She's up to date on the pop girls for the first time thanks to her daughter,&quot; read a tweet.&quot;She knows who the real new girls are Mariah has approved these 3 new pop princesses,&quot; explained a netizen.For context, Mariah is the mother of 14-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. She shares both of them with her former husband, comedian as well as actor Nicholas Scott Cannon.Mariah Carey reflected on her troubled marriage to Tommy MottolaIn the latest conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Mariah Carey reflected on a personal aspect of her life: her first marriage to music executive Tommy Mottola. For the unversed, Mariah and Tommy tied the knot in June 1993. They reportedly started dating when Mariah was recording her debut album, Mariah Carey.They, however, separated in December 1996 and revealed it to the public in May 1997. Finally, in March 1998, Mariah and Tommy got a divorce. Mariah suggested in the recent interview that they often had creative differences. She continued:&quot;I wanted to do more R&amp;B, more urban music, and any time I would bring that up, it would get shot down.&quot;According to Mariah, her former husband had a &quot;controlling influence&quot; on her as well as on her music. Harper's Bazaar reported that this was one of her main frustrations at the time. The singer further spoke about the time and said:&quot;Sometimes I feel angry about that time, but I think I’ve made peace with it... Humor is my release, and people who know me know that. I’ll make little jokes about what happened because otherwise I could make every day a sob story.&quot;Talking about her relationship with Tommy Mottola, Mariah referred to the music video of her 2005 track We Belong Together. She revealed that she wore her wedding dress (the one that she wore while getting married to Tommy) in that music video.In April, Mariah Carey spoke on Vevo Notes and added the reason behind her decision to wear that dress for the project. She revealed it was more of a practical decision than an emotional or symbolic one. According to the singer, she had to wear a wedding dress for the video and thought that instead of spending money on buying a new one, she could wear the one that she already had.The track became a very popular and successful one and Mariah was shown as a runaway bride in the music video.Mariah Carey believed that it was easy for aspiring singers these days at getting noticedAs aforesaid, Mariah Carey spoke about a lot of factors during the latest conversation with Harper's Bazaar. An important point that she raised was her belief that in today's world, it was easy for aspiring singers at getting noticed and getting the fame. In the interview, she noted:&quot;Now, people can buy a microphone and light themselves and film themselves. Anyone can be their own celebrity by just going viral.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe then compared the situation to older times, and explained that back then in order to release music budding artists had to ensure that they got a record deal. The outlet reported that in her struggling era, Mariah worked as a waitress to have enough money to pay for using a recording studio.While Mariah Carey took Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae's names in the interview, they are yet to respond to this iconic shoutout.