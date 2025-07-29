"On brand tbh" — Internet reacts to Mariah Carey naming herself when asked about which female divas she admires 

On Tuesday, July 29, Harper's Bazaar published an interview with Mariah Carey, where the 56-year-old was asked about the female divas she admired. Carey mentioned her own name in response.After @PopCrave shared Mariah Carey's answer on X, the tweet went viral, receiving more than 286K views and 9.8K likes (at the time of writing this article). Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:⚡️Christopher⚡️ @Cee_DubbbsLINKOn brand tbhSome netizens found the One Sweet Day singer's response funny, while others speculated if she was having financial troubles.&quot;yeah she ate that&quot; - commented an X user.&quot;Did she run out of money?&quot; - questioned another.&quot;hahahaha funny stuff&quot; - added a third one.&quot;I remember when she used to eat radishes&quot; - wrote a fourth netizen.Meanwhile, other users praised the singer for her iconic response, suggesting that it was completely justified.&quot;If “iconic” had a face, it would be this cover.&quot; - replied a fifth user.&quot;She has understood the assignment!&quot; - remarked a sixth one.&quot;Queen behavior. Humble is not included, and we love that for her.&quot; - commented a seventh netizen.Mariah Carey addressed her first marriage and its influence on her musicIn her latest Harper's Bazaar interview, Mariah Carey talked about her first marriage to Columbia Records President Tommy Mottola. They married in 1993 and split five years later. Carey said she was often frustrated because Mottola limited her career to just being a mainstream pop artist.The Vision of Love singer said:&quot;I wanted to do more R&amp;B, more urban music, and any time I would bring that up, it would get shot down. It wasn’t that I didn’t like the music I was making – I just felt there was more inside me that I wanted to release.&quot;Carey's 1997 album, Butterfly, was the first project where she touched upon hip-hop elements, with the singer claiming it made her feel &quot;free for the first time.&quot; Mottola and she had already separated by the time the album was released; the couple's divorce was finalized in March 1998.Mariah also talked about how her coping mechanism with her difficult past, saying:&quot;Sometimes I feel angry about that time, but I think I’ve made peace with it – in any case, I vowed I’d stop talking about it. Humour is my release, and people who know me know that. I’ll make little jokes about what happened because otherwise I could make every day a sob story.&quot;Elsewhere in her interview, Carey was also asked about how the critical reception of her music impacted her. Admitting that while hearing good things about her work was always &quot;nice,&quot; the singer added that she had learned to let go of the negative feedback over the years, adding:&quot;Because why, at this point in my life, would I really be worried about that stuff?&quot;Mariah Carey also revealed in her interview that Tate McRae, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter were some of the singers she listened to to keep up with her twin daughters' playlists. Carey shares two 14-year-olds, Moroccan and Monroe Scott Cannon, with her second ex-husband, Nick Cannon.