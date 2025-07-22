“Christmas starts September 26 now”- Fans react as Mariah Carey announces release date for upcoming album ‘Here For It All’

On July 21, 2025, Mariah Carey announced her new album Here For It All, set to release on September 26, 2025. She shared the news on social media with a video of herself singing a snippet of the title track a cappella, according to NME on July 22.According to NME, Carey had been teasing the album under the codename MC16. Here For It All is her sixteenth studio album and her first since 2018’s Caution, which was released via Epic Records.Fans have reacted to the announcement with excitement, with many saying that the &quot;Queen of Christmas&quot; is bringing in celebrations early, referencing Mariah Carey's single All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True), which is among the most popular songs by the artist.&quot;You just know Christmas starts September 26 now.&quot;Fans seem to be supportive of Mariah Carey's first new album in nearly seven years, with some already declaring it &quot;the album of the year.&quot;&quot;The queen is back and we’re so here for every single second of it.&quot; a fan commented.&quot;We will be streaming and buying album of the year!!&quot;, a fan said in the replies of the update by Pop Base.&quot;Album of the year&quot;, another fan declared in the replies.&quot;Mariah's new album prediction: chart-topper&quot;, another fan said.&quot;Here for everything Mariah serves. Let’s gooo!&quot;, a fan commented on X.The full tracklist for the album and additional details are yet to be released at the time of press.More about Mariah Carey's upcoming album and new singlesThe new album marks Mariah Carey's debut under Gamma, an independent label founded in 2023 by music executives L.A. Reid and Larry Jackson.According to Variety on July 21, 2025, the album will be executive-produced by Reid through his company Mega. In a June 2025 statement to Forbes, Reid called the partnership “a game-changing moment,” while talking about Carey’s decision to work with an independent company outside of the major label system.The album’s first single, Type Dangerous, was released in early June 2025 and marked Mariah Carey’s return to solo music after a six-year hiatus. According to Variety, the song samples Eric B. &amp; Rakim’s Eric B. Is President, and is a nod to classic hip-hop influences.The music video for Type Dangerous features an appearance from YouTube personality MrBeast, adding to the song’s cross-platform appeal. Type Dangerous is Carey’s first single since 2019’s In The Mix, which was a standalone release and not tied to any album.In the days leading up to the July 21, 2025 announcement, Mariah Carey also teased a second track from Here For It All, called Sugar Sweet. A snippet of the song was posted to her social media platforms. The teaser has not been followed by a full single release, and no official tracklist has been shared to confirm whether Sugar Sweet will appear on the final album. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Mariah Carey has built her post-2010s image around Christmas-themed content and television specials, this new material is unrelated to her holiday work, according to Collider on July 22, 2025.While no official tour dates or promotional appearances have been announced, Mariah Carey is scheduled to perform at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on August 15, 2025. As confirmed by NME, she will be joined by Eternal and Nile Rodgers &amp; Chic. This marks one of Carey’s few major stage appearances of 2025 so far.