What did Mariah Carey say about not attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding? Singer shuts down rumors of a feud

Mariah Carey responded with a three-word quip when asked about the star-studded nuptials between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez in Venice, effectively shutting down rumors of a possible feud. The Bezos-Sánchez wedding was held on June 27, 2025, boasting an A-list crowd that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Sydney Sweeney, Oprah, Usher, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Ad

According to People Magazine, Mariah Carey was out and about when she ran into paparazzi asking her about her Fourth of July plans, as per videos posted to TikTok on July 7, 2025. When one reporter asked the singer what she thought about Jeff Bezos' wedding, she replied:

“I wasn’t there.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

When the reporter followed up by asking whether she was invited to the wedding, Carey shut down the line of questioning by saying:

"Oh, don't turn this into that.”

As the video of the interaction circulated on social media, many compared the singer's recent remarks to her viral early 2000s meme, where, when paparazzi asked Carey about fellow pop sensation Jennifer Lopez, she replied, "I don't know her."

Exploring Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding ceremony was a lavish three-day affair in Venice. The couple reportedly kept the venue under wraps till the last minute for security purposes, but they officially tied the knot at the San Giorgio Maggiore on July 27, 2025.

Ad

Sánchez reportedly wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown with hand-appliqué lacework, paired with Dolce & Gabbana earrings. Matteo Bocelli performed Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love at the ceremony.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez had previously planned to host their nuptials at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia on June 28. However, they shifted venues at the last minute as a safety precaution. The wedding was sandwiched between two events, a pre-wedding party at the Madonna dell’Orto complex on June 27, and a post-wedding pajama-themed party on June 29.

According to People Magazine, the post-wedding party featured performances from DJ Cassidy and Usher, with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah, and Jessica Alba taking to the dance floor.

Ad

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's destination wedding in Venice was met with widespread protests across the tourist city, with residents holding up banners that read "No Space for Bezos" at the city center. Several protestors also called for Bezos to pay more taxes in response to the billionaire hosting his wedding in their city.

Protestors against the wedding of Jeff Bezos march in Venice (Image via Getty )

While Bezos and Sánchez refrained from publicly commenting on the protests, a source revealed to The Associated Press that the couple used their wedding to seemingly boost the tourist city.

Ad

The couple reportedly sourced 80% of provisions from local vendors. Additionally, they reportedly included a "no gifts" policy in their invitation, instead opting to make donations to various Venice-based charities, like the UNESCO Venice Office and Venice International University, on their guests' behalf.

According to People Magazine, the couple also revealed why Venice held a special place in their hearts, saying:

"This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come."

Ad

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are not the first celebrity couple to host their wedding in Venice. Hollywood A-lister George Clooney tied the knot with his partner, Amal Alamuddin (a human rights lawyer), in Venice in September 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More