"Tried to end her like 3 times" – Internet reacts as Usher tries to feed cherries to a fan who is allergic in a viral video

Last weekend, R&B singer, songwriter, and dancer Usher performed at a concert in London. During the performance, he attempted to feed cherries to a female fan. However, the woman had to stop the Nice & Slow crooner and reveal that she was allergic to the fruit.

The video of the moment has now gone viral across social media platforms such as X. It showed Usher interacting with the fan and kissing the inside of her forearm, where his name was tattooed.

Following this, Usher attempted to feed her cherries as part of his concert ritual. However, he seemingly failed to hear or understand the warning issued by the woman at least three times, while the rest of the stadium had to pitch in before he realized she was allergic.

The Voice alum grabbed the mic and said: "Oh sh*t, she's allergic to cherries." Later, he joked, "Does anybody have an EpiPen in this b*tch?... We almost had an emergency in here." Usher then hugged the woman before moving on.

The video has now garnered severe traction and earned diverse reactions from netizens. For instance, X user @vgrasta00 commented on The Art of Dialogue's post, comprising the clip.

“Tried to end her like 3 times,” the user quipped.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar wild reactions on the platform.

“Nah, Usher losing points in real time,” a person wrote.

“Man get some d*mn grapes for back up dammit,” another person wrote.

“He was actin' like those cherries were made of gold or somethin',” a netizen wrote.

Others continued to weigh in with hilarious responses.

“Usher wouldn’t take allergic for an answer… the persistence was wild… did he switch cherries too?!?! while dude in the back looking concerned af,” another netizen wrote.

“We can stop the cherry bit now. It's played out,” an individual wrote.

Meanwhile, some pointed out that the R&B artist wasn't being persistent, but rather couldn't hear the woman.

“Y’all really dragging it. Evidently, he couldn’t hear her. Wasn’t until the ppl yelled it out and he responded accordingly,” a fan wrote.

“It's clear he couldn't hear her or understand her. Y’all reading lips at an angle. You’re not front and center in the moment with music and crowd noise and everyone screaming and yelling. Y’all be geeked up to be so extra,” wrote another.

More about Usher's cherry-feeding ritual

As part of his concerts, Usher often walks through the crowd, approaches female fans in the front row, and feeds them cherries. However, earlier this year, a rumor surfaced that a fan reportedly was dumped by her husband after the R&B singer fed her a cherry.

Meanwhile, in April, the Texas native completely skipped the ritual during his show at the Club Social in Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, apparently due to strict public decency laws in the UAE.

"Well, I'm sorry, ladies and gentlemen. No, I will not be giving out any cherries tonight. But I got nothing but love for you. I give you my heart in exchange for the cherries. I give you my love in exchange for the cherries tonight," he shared onstage at the time.

Notably, the Ocean's 7 member fed pop star Sabrina Carpenter cherries at the 2025 MET Gala last week, which seemingly left her father unimpressed. The Espresso singer shared a carousel of images from the event, the last of which showed her father's reaction, reading "?Weird" in response to her Usher moment.

In the wake of this, the My Way artist apologized to Carpenter's father in the comments. He wrote, "Apologies, Mr. Carpenter," accompanied by a laughing and a cherry emoji.

The cherry-feeding ritual began during his Vegas Residency following the release of his debut album in the late 1990s. However, it recently became a regular segment at his shows as part of his Past Present Future Tour.

