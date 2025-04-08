"Just to be safe" — Usher refuses to feed a concertgoer a cherry at the O2 Arena after he heard her saying she was 16 years old 

On Monday, April 7, X page @ArtOfDialogue_ shared a video clip from Usher's recent concert at the O2 Arena in London, during which the Caught Up singer walked through the crowd singing, with a bowl of cherries in his hand.

Meanwhile, the audience around him cheered loudly, asking for the Simple Things singer to feed them. As he stopped in front of a girl, she supposedly said she was 16, and the Bedtime singer got the music turned down and asked her:

"How old did you say you were? Did you say 16?"

The 46-year-old immediately began to walk away as the girl kept calling him back. The singer eventually turned, saying, "Oh, you said... 19. Okay."

However, upon walking back to her, Usher double-checked if she was telling him her correct age, asking her multiple times if she was sure. He eventually said:

"Alright, just to be safe, I'm not feeding you cherry, I'm gonna let her feed you," gesturing to the girl standing next to her.

The tweet has since gone viral, with some netizens taking to the comments section about how a 16-year-old should not be attending Usher's concerts. This clip comes after the Dive singer's video of sensually feeding a woman a cherry at one of his concerts recently went viral over social media.

Usher brought out Estelle as a surprise guest at his Sunday concert

At his O2 Arena concert on Sunday night, April 6, Usher brought out Estelle as a surprise celebrity guest. The British singer-rapper was dressed in an iridescent silver shirt with matching flares and had draped an oversized fur coat over her shoulder, matching that of the Risk it All singer, who was shirtless underneath.

As per the Daily Mail on April 8, Estelle performed her most successful single, American Boy (2008), on stage. The song, which featured Kanye West, became a chart-topper in the UK, winning the artist duo a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2009.

Besides Estelle, the 46-year-old has revealed surprise guests at all the shows of his Past, Present, and Future tour so far. He previously brought out supermodel Naomi Campbell, who walked down the stage last Tuesday (April 1) in a sparkly minidress as the singer performed one song after another.

Meanwhile, when Craig David joined the Trading Places singer on stage, he performed his hit Fill Me In, before joining the 46-year-old for a special duet of 7 Days.

David told the Daily Mail about his experience performing alongside the artist, saying:

"It was such a beautiful moment when I got the call because to have just been performing at the O2 on my arena tour, to then get the call up a few weeks later from Usher - what a way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Born To Do It, my first album. I'm such a huge fan of Usher, so it felt like a full-circle moment..."

Usher's sold-out tour, which kicked off in August last year, has a long way to go after finishing eight O2 Arena concerts. From London, the singer will head to Paris, then to Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, and Berlin, before returning to the UK capital for his last two shows on May 6 and 7, 2025.

