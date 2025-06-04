"WE ARE SPRINTING TO PRE SAVE" — Netizens react to Mariah Carey announcing her new single "Type Dangerous"

Mariah Carey has made it to the timeline of her fans way before Christmas this year, given that she announced her new single, Type Dangerous, via her social media accounts on June 3, 2025.

A day before announcing the latest single, Mariah teased a glimpse of the same with a video wherein she is seen applying lip gloss while sitting in her car. Fans of the singer quickly took to X to express their opinions on the singer releasing a track after a deluxe version of her Christmas album in 2019.

One of the netizens expressed excitement over Mariah Carey's upcoming single slated for release on June 6, 2025, and tweeted:

"OH MY GOD WE ARE SPRINTING TO PRE SAVE."

Fans continued to express excitement over the singer's new track.

"Pre-Saved and ready for the Song Of The Summer this Friday!" an X user commented

"OH MY GOD!! WE WILL ALL BE STREAMING!!!" another X user mentioned.

"Pre-saved and so so ready. Song will be on repeat all day!" an internet user stated.

Additionally, Mariah's fans expressed happiness over their long-awaited wish for the singer to drop music coming to an end with Type Dangerous.

"I used to pray for times like this," an X user tweeted.

"We can’t waaaaait thank you for blessing ussssss," an internet user said.

"ITS HERE AND OFFICIAL!! Thank you, my Queen! We are so ready!!!" a netizen expressed.

"I am so excited for this new era," another netizen remarked.

Mariah Carey reveals one of her favorite projects, celebrating the album's 20th anniversary

In a recent interview with AP News dated April 11, 2025, Mariah Carey talked about one of her favorite projects, naming her 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi. Commenting on the album, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, Mariah said:

"It’s still one of my favorite albums that I’ve done. And, you know, back then when it first came out, everybody was calling it a comeback album. ... I didn’t really agree, because you never think you’ve gone anywhere. You know what I mean? I just always really loved the songs and the performances. People seem to really be into it. And new fans came from that album."

The publication mentioned that The Emancipation of Mimi changed everything for Mariah Carey, given that the singer experienced a low in her career when her 2001 movie Glitter was a flop. This was followed by Charmbracelet in 2002, which met the same fate as well.

Talking about how she had creative freedom on the 2005 album and whether it revitalized her career, Mariah told the publication:

"I do think it’s got a fun feeling to it and it definitely feels free. I guess it sort of revitalized my career. I spent a while making that album ... working with some great people, some great collaborators. ... It was an experience that I’ll never forget, creating that album."

Mariah Carey recently released The Emancipation of Mimi Deluxe Anniversary Edition in May 2025. The deluxe album consists of new remixes and bonus tracks as well as an official release of When I Feel It, which the fans have awaited since the album was first released.

In other news, Mariah Carey is one of the recipients of the BET Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET event. The Emotions singer was also nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in February 2025; however, she wasn't inducted.

