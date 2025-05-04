“About to get clocked with vintage soul mariah” — Fans react as Anderson .Paak confirms working with Mariah Carey on her new album

Anderson .Paak confirmed a collaboration with Mariah Carey during a May 2 appearance on the social media series Track Star on Instagram. The musician, who wore a T-shirt featuring Mariah’s face during the appearance, identified her 1996 hit Always Be My Baby. He was then asked if he had ever worked together with Mariah.

“We’re working on some music. On her new album,” Anderson .Paak revealed.

Subsequently, the news of the collaboration was posted on X, and netizens shared their reactions in the replies.

The post received positive reactions from fans, praising the pairing.

“oh, we are about to get clocked with vintage soul mariah,” one fan reacted.

Similar sentiments were shared by many users.

"Omggg🤯 This album is going to be so good!!" tweeted one user.

"no shade to mimi but it's about damn time, we are so THIRSTY," said another one.

"Yes both great writers! Can’t wait to see what they cooking!" exclaimed one user.

"Yassssss please let there be a Bruno mars collaboration on this album I’m begging you @MariahCarey plus a video for the song," requested another.

Others questioned the timeline of the upcoming collaboration.

"So no new new album until 2026," tweeted one user.

"i’ll believe it when i see it," said another.

"We will be here ready, whenever that time comes lol," joked a user.

"And when Is gonna be released, I'm starving😭," asked another.

Mariah’s team has not clarified whether the collaboration will appear on her upcoming album or the Emancipation of Mimi reissue. The announcement follows public sightings of Anderson .Paak and Mariah together, including a March 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards appearance where he assisted her onstage to accept the Icon Award.

People reported additional sightings of the two, including one in West Hollywood and one after Mariah’s December 2024 Christmas tour. Mariah, recently nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, confirmed in an April 2025 Associated Press interview that she’s working on new music but shared no further details.

Mariah’s last studio album, Caution, dropped in 2018. She recently announced an expanded 20th-anniversary edition of The Emancipation of Mimi, set for release on May 30 via Def Jam Records/UMe. The reissue reportedly includes unreleased remixes, live recordings, and bonus tracks.

Anderson .Paak x Mariah Carey collaboration context and fan speculation

Anderson .Paak’s confirmation aligns with Mariah’s ongoing studio activity, though no release timeline for her new album has been provided. During the Track Star segment, he recalled childhood admiration for Carey.

“I remember, like, fifth grade or something, watching the music video just having a huge crush,” Anderson .Paak said.

Public interest in their partnership intensified after People reported sightings of the pair holding hands post-events, though neither has addressed any dating rumors. Anderson .Paak, a Grammy-winning producer and Silk Sonic member, previously collaborated with artists like Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar.

Mariah’s recent work includes her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!. The Emancipation of Mimi reissue marks Mariah’s first major archival release since 2020’s The Rarities. The 2005 album, featuring hits like We Belong Together and Shake It Off, earned three Grammys and remains one of her best-selling project of the 2000s.

As of now, Anderson .Paak’s role on Mariah’s new album remains unspecified. The singer has not confirmed producers, featured artists, or a release window for the project.

