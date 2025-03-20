"She asked me to do it, you thought I chose?" - Muni Long responds to critics over her Mariah Carey tribute at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Muni Long recently responded to critics over her Mariah Carey tribute at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, on March 18, 2025. In a TikTok Live stream on March 20, Muni Long stated that Carey asked her to perform at the tribute. Stating the same, she said:

“You thought I chose to get on TV and sing a Mariah Carey song? You thought that was my choice? Nobody can sing Mariah songs like Mariah. Nobody. I didn’t choose that. She asked me to do it, and of course, I said yes, because why would I ever say no?”

The video came after a viral clip from the event showed Mariah seemingly giving a sidelong glance allegedly in response to Long's rendition of We Belong Together, Mariah's track. Carey looked at Anderson .Paak with a sidelong glance and turned her head aside, garnering social media speculation.

Netizens further speculated that she allegedly wasn't impressed by the performance. However, via the TikTok video, Muni Long claimed that Mariah asked for the tribute.

Muni Long further claimed that Mariah Carey appreciated her performance

Muni Long, who shared the stage with iHeartRadio award stage with Tori Kelly, acknowledged in the same social media video that she did her best during the performance and it was all she could do. The Made for Me singer began:

"The people that's got a lot to say, you don't understand how this paying homage and having respect for people..."

She then went on:

“Even if she hated it—which she didn’t, because I have the footage of us talking afterward—I’m not gonna post it because her lighting wasn’t right.. But she told me I did a great job. She appreciated it, and that’s it.”

Claiming how Carey herself appreciated her performance, Muni Long further said:

"I did my best, and that's all I can do… She told me I did a great job, she appreciated it. And that's it. Once again, if she pushed me down the stairs, if she told me she hated it, I would say thank you. That's what I would say."

Additionally, in a social media video that The Shade Room published on Wednesday, March 19, Long claimed the same and stated that Carey was genuinely happy with her performance.

Long dismissed her critics, after expressing gratitude to those who "love me and uplift me." On the other hand, in contrast to what internet users believed, Carey can be seen smiling when Long sang her last note in a video that iHeartRadio shared on Instagram on March 19.

Muni Long also expressed gratitude for the moment and commented on the same iHeart Radio's post:

"Thank you @mariahcarey for choosing me to honor you in this magical moment! You ARE my Icon and I am your forever lamb. I love you! The little girl in me is screaming."

Moreover, Carey also praised Long and Tori Kelly on Wednesday, March 19, and shared a picture of the three on her Instagram Stories with the caption:

"So beyond grateful for these two gorgeous, uber-talented, kind, incredible musicians who made my heart so full of joy with their tribute performances at the @iheartradio awards. I love and appreciate you so much!!!"

Furthermore, Muni Long's TikTok video was uploaded shortly after she paid tribute to musical legend Mariah Carey at Monday's iHeartRadio Music Awards before the R&B singer received the 2025 Icon Award.

Carey's hits We Belong Together and Always Be My Baby were covered by Muni Long and fellow R&B artist Tori Kelly, respectively.

Meanwhile, according to The Mirror US' March 19 report, the star-studded event took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It also featured performances by Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, Nelly, and other superstars.

The awards presentation, now in its 12th year, also included Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, and Kendrick Lamar as its top nominees.

