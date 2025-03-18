“She was not impressed lol” — Fans react to Muni Long and Tori Kelly honoring Mariah Carey at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Superstar singer Mariah Carey bagged the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards held on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Ahead of her acceptance speech, Muni Long and Tori Kelly honored the songstress in a special tribute performance.

Long wowed the audience with her rendition of Carey's 2005 hit We Belong Together, while Kelly performed her 1995 classic, Always Be My Baby.

As videos from the tribute performance went viral, internet users were quick to react. Referencing Carey's reaction, one wrote:

"She was not impressed lol."

(Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Many praised both Tori's and Muni's respective performances, noting that they did a wonderful job.

"Muni Long AND Tori Kelly both are doing the Mariah Carey tribute?! I am seated," one wrote.

"Tori Kelly for the Mariah Carey biopic!!" another added.

She did an amazing job muni you did so well I love you," an X user noted.

Others were not as impressed.

"Mariah wasn’t feeling it," one remarked.

"mariah did not like the tribute for her at the #iHeartAwards and i can also see why. muni long and tori kelly's renditions were not it," another stated.

"I enjoyed this performance, I liked Tori’s performance. Was Mariah satisfied with anyone’s cover though? lol. But i agree with what people are saying: Mariah’s song are hard to cover," an X user remarked.

Mariah Carey paid tribute to her late mother, Patricia Carey, during her acceptance speech

iHeartRadio honored Mariah Carey with the Icon Award for her contributions to music. Before accepting the award, the songstress quipped:

"Is the lighting ok cause I don’t like bad lighting."

She explained that after listening to her favorite artist on the radio, it was her dream to be on "airwaves (her)self". She said,

"Now, for those of you who may not know what airwaves are, think of it as the non-WiFi of streaming."

The Always Be My Baby songstress noted that even today she gets excited when one of her songs is played on the radio. She proceeded to express her gratitude to her fans for their support. Carey concluded her speech by paying tribute to her late mother Patricia Carey, a former opera singer, thanking her for "gifting her the gift of music."

In addition to the award, Mariah Carey unintentionally went viral for her reaction to Muni Long and Tori Kelly's performance. One video captured Carey turning to rapper Anderson .Paak with an unimpressed face.

Since last December, fans have speculated that Paak and Carey have been secretly dating. The pair attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 together, and the rapper was seen helping her onto the stage when she received the Icon nod. However, neither have confirmed their relationship.

Paak was not the only one cheering for Mariah Carey. Her son, Moroccan, and daughter, Monroe, too, were spotted in the audience.

In addition to her tribute performance, Muni Long was also nominated for R&B Artist of the Year and R&B Song of the Year for her collab with Carey on Made For Me.

Monday evening saw Benson Boone walking away with the Song of the Year Award and Sabrina Carpenter receiving a nod for the Pop Artist of the Year. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft won the Album of the Year prize.

iHeartRadio Music Awards are available to stream on iHeart streaming platforms.

