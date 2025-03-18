"Espresso was robbed"— Internet reacts as Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' wins best song at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025

Benson Boone took home the Song of the Year award for his ballad Beautiful Things at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which took place on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old singer triumphed over Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy), Doja Cat's Agora Hills, Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso, and Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us to secure the prize. Other nominees in the category included Tate McRae's Greedy, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's collab I Had Some Help, Teddy Swims' Lose Control, Jack Harlow's Lovin On Me, and Hozier's Too Sweet.

As news of Benson Boone's win spread, internet users were quick to react. Noting that Carpenter's song deserved more recognition, one person wrote:

Many praised Boone for his win:

"Benson is actually so good thanks to this song I checked out his music really enjoy it," one wrote.

"the benson boone hate is so forced like he’s just doing his backflips let him be," another commented.

"DESERVED so f**king proud of him. #iHeartAwards2025," a fan stated.

Others noted that while Beautiful Things was a good song, others in the category were better:

"this was a nice lil song but definitely wasn’t song of the year……," one reacted.

"ESPRESSO HAD MORE STREAMS AND IMPACT BTW," anothed added.

"wtf it’s not even song of the summer/month/week/day/hour/minute/second/millisecond espresso deserved," a person noted.

Benson Boone earned six nominations at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

On Monday, Benson Boone walked the red carpet wearing a black lace shirt paired with high-waisted white pants. Speaking to iHeartRadio, the singer expressed his excitement, adding:

"I feel good. Pants are a little tight. Usually I don't like eating on these kind of days, but I ate a lot this morning, and I'm feeling it right now, but it's great to be here."

Boone was referencing his viral NSFW moment adjusting his tight pants at the Grammys last month.

At the Grammy Awards, the singer performed his hit Beautiful Things live, during which he did his signature backflip. It started with Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser assisting him in changing from a suit into a blue fitted jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. Reflecting on the moment, Benson Boone told iHeartRadio:

"You know, it's an interesting feeling having two women, you know, take your clothes off in public. But it was a cool moment. It was fun to do."

He explained that he wasn't one for strict choreography and preferred doing things "on the fly." Thus, the planned moment was special and new to him.

In addition to his nomination for Song of the Year, Benson Boone received nominations for Best New Pop Artist, Pop Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video for Beautiful Things, and Favorite Tour Tradition for his backflips at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Rapper LL Cool J hosted Monday's ceremony.

Although Sabrina Carpenter did not win Song of the Year, she took home the award for Pop Artist of the Year. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT won the prize for Album of the Year.

iHeartRadio Music Awards are available to stream on iHeart streaming platforms.

