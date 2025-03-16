"It’s nothing less or nothing more than that"— Cam'ron addresses dating rumors with Mariah Carey on Talk With Flee

Cam'ron recently spoke about the longstanding rumors of a romantic dynamic between the rapper and Mariah Carey. Speculations of them dating intensified in 2023 after Killa Cam posted photos with Carey on Instagram, stating that he was "the friend you shouldn’t worry about."

Ad

Speaking in the latest episode of Talk With Flee, posted on March 14, 2025, Cam'ron cleared the longstanding rumors, clarifying that the five-time Grammy winner was nothing more than a friend.

“She’s a friend. She’s a good friend. It’s nothing less or nothing more than that. She’s a super-duper good friend. We were never together. We were never a couple, nothing like that,” he said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Dipset alum went on to recall the start of his friendship with Carey.

“She liked a song of mine and then we did ‘Boy’ and we hung out. She invited me [to Aspen]. Honestly, Mariah’s the first person who made me realize that it was festive in Aspen about 20-something years ago,” he said.

Thereafter, he claimed that the two had wine and "chilled out" at her pool house. The 49-year-old rapper also thanked Carey for taking him to various places and helping him experience new things at a young age.

Ad

Finally, the Harlem alum gave a shoutout to Carey for incorporating hip-hop in her music over the years.

“Carey worked with Da Brat, Mariah Carey worked with The LOX, Mariah Carey with Ma$e, Mariah Carey worked with me. Mariah Carey worked with Ol’ Dirty Bastard!” he said.

When Mariah Carey's ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka opened up about their breakup after seven years of dating

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka - Source: Getty

Mariah Carey's ex-beau Bryan Tanaka opened up about his breakup with the Grammy-winning songstress via a lengthy Instagram statement on December 26, 2023. He claimed that the breakup was "mutual" and was done on "amicable terms."

Ad

Tanaka continued:

“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

Ad

As per Billboard in December 2023, Tanaka began working with Carey when the former became a member of the Adventures of Mimi tour in 2006. In an Associated Press interview in 2017, Carey confirmed their relationship and called Tanaka her "boyfriend." Their romantic journey started in the wake of Carey's split with her ex-fiance, James Packer.

Fans started speculating that the two had split since November 2023, when Tanaka was absent from Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! tour.

Ad

“Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during out journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture,” Tanaka continued in his statement.

Tanaka ended the statement by asking for "understanding, privacy and respect" from fans. He also thanked fans and well-wishers for the "outpouring of love and support... has been a beacon of strength."

Ad

Carey has talked about her split with Bryan Tanaka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback