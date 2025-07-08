Christmas at Sea Season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

Christmas at Sea season 1 is a new Hallmark docuseries following a unique blend of festive storytelling and real-time fan engagement. Directed by Kevin R. Hershberger, the show is part of Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July programming and premiered on July 7, 2025. Viewers can stream the series on Hallmark Channel and the next day on Hallmark+.

Ad

The four-episode unscripted series was filmed aboard the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, which set sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, in November 2024. It features 11 fan-favorite Hallmark actors who join superfans for a week of holiday-themed events and real-time celebrations. While the focus remains on the fan experiences, the actors also participate in holiday trivia, carol-oke, Christmas competitions, and more.

Notable cast members from Christmas at Sea season 1 include Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, Sarah Drew, and Andrew Walker. The official logline of the show is,

Ad

Trending

"Hallmark superfans celebrate the holidays aboard a Christmas cruise to the tropics, filled with festive fun and celebrity surprises.

Christmas at Sea season 1 also documents personal stories onboard, including a surprise proposal and wedding, a 16th birthday celebration, and a long-awaited girls’ trip. Additional stars such as Paul Campbell, Erin Cahill, Nikki DeLoach, and Kimberley Sustad appear throughout the journey, offering fans a mix of unscripted interaction and festive cheer.

Ad

Christmas at Sea season 1 cast overview

Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett attends Hallmark Media's Emmys FYChristmas event with Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story and Finding Mr. Christmas. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Jonathan Bennett plays himself in Christmas at Sea season 1, taking on the role of cruise host and engaging directly with superfans. He is best known for his breakout role in Mean Girls and has become a familiar face on Hallmark through titles like The Holiday Sitter and Christmas House. He also hosts Food Network’s Halloween Wars.

Ad

Sarah Drew

Sarah Drew attends The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2025 (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Sarah Drew appears as herself in Christmas at Sea season 1, participating in fan-led events and on-deck activities. She is widely known for her role as Dr. April Kepner in Grey’s Anatomy and starred in the Hallmark film Guiding Emily. She also appeared as Emily Lane in Mistletoe Murders. Her appearance on the cruise marked her first reality-style project with the network.

Ad

Tyler Hynes

Tyler Hynes attends Hallmark Media's Emmys FYChristmas event with Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story and Finding Mr. Christmas (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Tyler Hynes, a Hallmark favorite, joins the cruise as himself and is featured in several activities, including trivia games and fan meetups. He’s known for starring in Three Wise Men and a Baby, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, and other holiday romances. Hynes is one of the most popular leading men on the network.

Ad

Andrew W. Walker

Actor Andrew W. Walker visit Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Andrew Walker also appears as himself and engages with fans in both casual settings and structured events. Walker is a staple of Hallmark’s Christmas programming, with credits including The Reluctant Royal, Three Wiser Men and a Boy, My Christmas Family Tree and Maple Valley Christmas. He frequently collaborates with Nikki DeLoach.

Ad

Paul Campbell

Paul Campbell attends the Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Jingle Stop Bus Tour Fan Event (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Paul Campbell, known for his writing and acting in Three Wise Men and a Baby, adds humor and charm to the cruise. Paul Camplbell, featured in Falling Togther, The Big Year and Battlestar Galatica, appears in personal fan interactions and themed events. He has also written Moriah's Lighthouse and An Unexpected Christmas.

Ad

Taylor Cole

Actress Taylor Cole arrives for the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage)

Taylor Cole, who starred in Aloha Heart, Long Lost Christmas and South Beach Love, is part of the lineup, participating in carol-oke, meet-and-greets, and festive challenges. Outside Hallmark, she is recognized for her roles in TV series such as The Originals, Impastor, Supernatural, and The Glades.

Ad

She was also a series regular on NBC’s The Event. Her wider television appearances include Ballers, Castle, NCIS, Second Chance, and Two and a Half Men.

Wes Brown

Wes Brown attends The Motherhood Press Luncheon with Connie Britton Hosted by Hallmark Channel (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Wes Brown, a regular face in Hallmark’s Christmas lineup, is known for his work in Christmas at Graceland, Sweet Pecan Summer, and Love on the Danube: Love Song. Onboard the cruise, Brown is seen participating in group holiday games and candid chats with fans, adding his signature charisma to the experience.

Ad

Wes Brown is best known for We Are Marshall and True Blood. He has also made appearances in NCIS: New Orleans and 9-1-1.

Nikki DeLoach

Nikki Deloach attends the screening for Hallmark+'s Mistletoe Murders and Finding Mr. Christmas (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Nikki DeLoach, from The Gift of Peace and Curious Caterer, joins the cast in behind-the-scenes segments and group activities. She has worked extensively with Hallmark and is also known for Love to the Rescue, A Dream of Christmas, and her long-standing collaborations with Andrew Walker.

Ad

Outside Hallmark, she is also recognized for her performances in feature films like Love & Other Drugs, The House Bunny, and Longshot.

Kimberley Sustad

Ad

Kimberley Sustad, known for Lights, Camera, Christmas! and The Nine Kittens of Christmas, appears in several segments where she connects with longtime Hallmark followers. She co-wrote and starred in Three Wise Men and a Baby and has also made an appearance in Supernatural.

Outside of Hallmark, she is known for her roles in series like Travelers, Unspeakable, and The Twilight Zone.

Benjamin Ayres

Benjamin Ayres attends the 2024 Dance Party to End ALZ Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association at AVALON Hollywood (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Benjamin Ayres, who starred in Smallville, You, Me & the Christmas Trees, and Dan for Mayor will also feature in Christmas at Sea season 1. He is also known for his leading role in the Chronicle Mysteries series. During the cruise, he is featured hosting events, interacting with superfans, and taking part in festive celebrations throughout the episodes.

Ad

He has made appearances in Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Diaries and Battlestar Galactica.

Erin Cahill

Erin Cahill attends the screening for Hallmark+'s Mistletoe Murders and Finding Mr. Christmas at Soho House West Hollywood (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Erin Cahill, featured in Holidazed, Hearts in the Game, and The Secret Ingredient, appears in personal fan interactions and themed events. Outside of Hallmark, she is widely known for her role as Jen Scotts in Power Rangers Time Force and has made appearances in hit series like How I Met Your Mother as Ted Mosby’s sister Heather, Saving Grace as Kendra Burke, Red Widow as Felicity and House as Margaret McPherson.

Ad

In the gaming world, she made history as the first female lead character in the Call of Duty franchise, voicing Chloe 'Karma' Lynch in Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Christmas at Sea season 1 behind the scenes

Benjamin Ayres shares a musical moment with fans aboard the Hallmark cruise in Christmas at Sea Season 1. (Image via Hallmark)

Christmas at Sea season 1’s concept originated from the Hallmark Christmas Cruise. The inaugural cruise sold out in record time, and the series was filmed during the second sailing, which took place from November 17–21, 2024. The cruise partnered with Sixthman to design a Hallmark-themed experience on board the Norwegian Gem.

Ad

The production design recreated a Christmas film atmosphere aboard the ship. Crews set up decorated spaces featuring wreaths, artificial snow, and themed lighting to match the Hallmark aesthetic. Fans took part in festive events like carol-oke, holiday trivia challenges, and Christmas competitions. The cruise included tree-lighting ceremonies and onboard performances. The unscripted format made use of handheld and roaming cameras to follow fans and actors during interactive moments.

Christmas at Sea season 1 is part of Hallmark’s 13th annual “Christmas in July” programming. It marks a shift toward immersive, real-time storytelling within Hallmark’s holiday lineup. Viewers will see real stories unfold alongside fan interaction with Hallmark stars.

Ad

Jonathan Bennett, serving as the official cruise host, led crowd-pleasing moments like asking fans to chant along at the sail-away party and moderating interactive sessions with fellow castmates. Sarah Drew shared on Instagram:

“I cannot even begin to express how much fun it was to be on this cruise, to Meet all these fans and also to get to make this super fun reality show for you. Happy happy Christmas in July. You don’t wanna miss this! #christmasinjuly ”

Ad

Christmas at Sea season 1 also includes a fan celebrating his 16th birthday with both grandmothers and a surprise wedding ceremony held onboard.

New episodes of Christmas at Sea season 1 air every Monday through July 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel and stream the following day on Hallmark+. The show offers a glimpse into how Hallmark engages with its audience beyond scripted content, possibly influencing the brand’s future holiday projects.

Ad

The cast and fans celebrate Christmas at Sea season 1 through a mix of competitions, group events, and personal stories. From themed dining experiences to dance nights, Christmas at Sea season 1 documents how superfans connect with the network and its stars on a personal level.

Read more: Christmas at Sea season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More