Christmas at Sea Season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

Christmas at Sea season 1 is a new Hallmark docuseries following a unique blend of festive storytelling and real-time fan engagement. Directed by Kevin R. Hershberger, the show is part of Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July programming and premiered on July 7, 2025. Viewers can stream the series on Hallmark Channel and the next day on Hallmark+.
The four-episode unscripted series was filmed aboard the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, which set sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, in November 2024. It features 11 fan-favorite Hallmark actors who join superfans for a week of holiday-themed events and real-time celebrations. While the focus remains on the fan experiences, the actors also participate in holiday trivia, carol-oke, Christmas competitions, and more.
Notable cast members from Christmas at Sea season 1 include Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, Sarah Drew, and Andrew Walker. The official logline of the show is,
"Hallmark superfans celebrate the holidays aboard a Christmas cruise to the tropics, filled with festive fun and celebrity surprises.
Christmas at Sea season 1 also documents personal stories onboard, including a surprise proposal and wedding, a 16th birthday celebration, and a long-awaited girls’ trip. Additional stars such as Paul Campbell, Erin Cahill, Nikki DeLoach, and Kimberley Sustad appear throughout the journey, offering fans a mix of unscripted interaction and festive cheer.
Christmas at Sea season 1 cast overview
Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett plays himself in Christmas at Sea season 1, taking on the role of cruise host and engaging directly with superfans. He is best known for his breakout role in Mean Girls and has become a familiar face on Hallmark through titles like The Holiday Sitter and Christmas House. He also hosts Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
Sarah Drew
Sarah Drew appears as herself in Christmas at Sea season 1, participating in fan-led events and on-deck activities. She is widely known for her role as Dr. April Kepner in Grey’s Anatomy and starred in the Hallmark film Guiding Emily. She also appeared as Emily Lane in Mistletoe Murders. Her appearance on the cruise marked her first reality-style project with the network.
Tyler Hynes
Tyler Hynes, a Hallmark favorite, joins the cruise as himself and is featured in several activities, including trivia games and fan meetups. He’s known for starring in Three Wise Men and a Baby, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, and other holiday romances. Hynes is one of the most popular leading men on the network.
Andrew W. Walker
Andrew Walker also appears as himself and engages with fans in both casual settings and structured events. Walker is a staple of Hallmark’s Christmas programming, with credits including The Reluctant Royal, Three Wiser Men and a Boy, My Christmas Family Tree and Maple Valley Christmas. He frequently collaborates with Nikki DeLoach.
Paul Campbell
Paul Campbell, known for his writing and acting in Three Wise Men and a Baby, adds humor and charm to the cruise. Paul Camplbell, featured in Falling Togther, The Big Year and Battlestar Galatica, appears in personal fan interactions and themed events. He has also written Moriah's Lighthouse and An Unexpected Christmas.
Taylor Cole
Taylor Cole, who starred in Aloha Heart, Long Lost Christmas and South Beach Love, is part of the lineup, participating in carol-oke, meet-and-greets, and festive challenges. Outside Hallmark, she is recognized for her roles in TV series such as The Originals, Impastor, Supernatural, and The Glades.
She was also a series regular on NBC’s The Event. Her wider television appearances include Ballers, Castle, NCIS, Second Chance, and Two and a Half Men.
Wes Brown
Wes Brown, a regular face in Hallmark’s Christmas lineup, is known for his work in Christmas at Graceland, Sweet Pecan Summer, and Love on the Danube: Love Song. Onboard the cruise, Brown is seen participating in group holiday games and candid chats with fans, adding his signature charisma to the experience.
Wes Brown is best known for We Are Marshall and True Blood. He has also made appearances in NCIS: New Orleans and 9-1-1.
Nikki DeLoach
Nikki DeLoach, from The Gift of Peace and Curious Caterer, joins the cast in behind-the-scenes segments and group activities. She has worked extensively with Hallmark and is also known for Love to the Rescue, A Dream of Christmas, and her long-standing collaborations with Andrew Walker.
Outside Hallmark, she is also recognized for her performances in feature films like Love & Other Drugs, The House Bunny, and Longshot.
Kimberley Sustad
Kimberley Sustad, known for Lights, Camera, Christmas! and The Nine Kittens of Christmas, appears in several segments where she connects with longtime Hallmark followers. She co-wrote and starred in Three Wise Men and a Baby and has also made an appearance in Supernatural.
Outside of Hallmark, she is known for her roles in series like Travelers, Unspeakable, and The Twilight Zone.
Benjamin Ayres
Benjamin Ayres, who starred in Smallville, You, Me & the Christmas Trees, and Dan for Mayor will also feature in Christmas at Sea season 1. He is also known for his leading role in the Chronicle Mysteries series. During the cruise, he is featured hosting events, interacting with superfans, and taking part in festive celebrations throughout the episodes.
He has made appearances in Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Diaries and Battlestar Galactica.
Erin Cahill
Erin Cahill, featured in Holidazed, Hearts in the Game, and The Secret Ingredient, appears in personal fan interactions and themed events. Outside of Hallmark, she is widely known for her role as Jen Scotts in Power Rangers Time Force and has made appearances in hit series like How I Met Your Mother as Ted Mosby’s sister Heather, Saving Grace as Kendra Burke, Red Widow as Felicity and House as Margaret McPherson.
In the gaming world, she made history as the first female lead character in the Call of Duty franchise, voicing Chloe 'Karma' Lynch in Call of Duty: Black Ops II.
Christmas at Sea season 1 behind the scenes
Christmas at Sea season 1’s concept originated from the Hallmark Christmas Cruise. The inaugural cruise sold out in record time, and the series was filmed during the second sailing, which took place from November 17–21, 2024. The cruise partnered with Sixthman to design a Hallmark-themed experience on board the Norwegian Gem.
The production design recreated a Christmas film atmosphere aboard the ship. Crews set up decorated spaces featuring wreaths, artificial snow, and themed lighting to match the Hallmark aesthetic. Fans took part in festive events like carol-oke, holiday trivia challenges, and Christmas competitions. The cruise included tree-lighting ceremonies and onboard performances. The unscripted format made use of handheld and roaming cameras to follow fans and actors during interactive moments.
Christmas at Sea season 1 is part of Hallmark’s 13th annual “Christmas in July” programming. It marks a shift toward immersive, real-time storytelling within Hallmark’s holiday lineup. Viewers will see real stories unfold alongside fan interaction with Hallmark stars.
Jonathan Bennett, serving as the official cruise host, led crowd-pleasing moments like asking fans to chant along at the sail-away party and moderating interactive sessions with fellow castmates. Sarah Drew shared on Instagram:
“I cannot even begin to express how much fun it was to be on this cruise, to Meet all these fans and also to get to make this super fun reality show for you. Happy happy Christmas in July. You don’t wanna miss this! #christmasinjuly ”
Christmas at Sea season 1 also includes a fan celebrating his 16th birthday with both grandmothers and a surprise wedding ceremony held onboard.
New episodes of Christmas at Sea season 1 air every Monday through July 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel and stream the following day on Hallmark+. The show offers a glimpse into how Hallmark engages with its audience beyond scripted content, possibly influencing the brand’s future holiday projects.
The cast and fans celebrate Christmas at Sea season 1 through a mix of competitions, group events, and personal stories. From themed dining experiences to dance nights, Christmas at Sea season 1 documents how superfans connect with the network and its stars on a personal level.
