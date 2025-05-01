NCIS season 22 season finale release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS Season 22, Episode 19, left viewers in suspense after LaRoche did something unexpected. He saved McGee's life and mentioned that he had something in his pocket that would explain everything. Now, fans will have to wait until the season finale for the big reveal.

Ad

The finale episode will be released on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The CBS synopsis for the episode reads:

"As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future, on the 22nd season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS"

Ad

Trending

The series stars Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

NCIS season 22 finale: Where to Watch

Ad

Fans can tune in to CBS at 9 pm Eastern Time to watch the season conclusion, as the previous episode was left on a cliffhanger.

If you can't watch the episode when it airs, you can stream it on Paramount+ the next day. The streaming platform's subscription packages start at $7.99 per month and offer various deals to cater to different consumer needs.

Other ways to stream NCISverse shows include Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. However, it is important to note that a Paramount+ Showtime user can simultaneously stream the episode when it airs on CBS. Here's the release time of the show in different time zones:

Ad

Time Zone City Example Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Los Angeles, USA 9 pm Central Time (CT) Chicago, USA 8 pm Pacific Time (PT) New York, USA 6 pm





Ad

The preview hinted at the revelation of LaRoche's secret that was left uncovered in the previous episode. It also showed the MCRT team facing a significant bomb threat and an intense shootout. However, not much can be concluded from the brief clip except that the finale will feature some intense moments.

What happened in NCIS season 22 episode 19?

Ad

NCIS season 22 episode 19 focused on McGee's investigation of LaRoche. However, things weren't going in his favor; despite spending sleepless nights at the office, he wasn't able to uncover anything substantial on him.

On the other hand, the rest of the MCRT team investigated a shooting at a party truck, where they found a high-tech weapon belonging to the US military. McGee followed LaRoche when he saw him going somewhere without security and witnessed him shooting a man. But before he could apprehend the Deputy Director, he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Ad

To make matters worse, McGee's claims were dismissed as he had a concussion, and the victim's body was missing from the crime scene. LaRoche filed a complaint against McGee, prompting an investigator from the IG to look into him.

The team discovered a link between the stolen weapon and LaRoche's victim. They presented the evidence to Vance, and the IG conducted an inspection. However, they found that McGee had hidden himself in LaRoche's van to catch him in the act of a buy. The episode ended with an unexpected twist in which LaRoche saved McGee's life and stated that now was the time they knew everything.

Stay tuned for more news and information on NCIS season 22 finale and other upcoming NCISverse shows, such as Tony and Ziva.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More