NCIS season 22 episode 19 release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS season 22 is moving towards its conclusion, with only two episodes left. The series, created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, has been one of the most popular police procedural shows on television, with multiple spin-offs and a prequel currently on air.

Episode 19, titled, Irreconcilable Differences, will be released on CBS on April 28, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time. A short preview for the episode has been released, giving viewers a glimpse of the showdown between McGee and Deputy Director LaRoche. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"McGee's career and credibility are on the line when he investigates the deputy director for corruption; Torres and Knight receive some surprising news."

The series stars Katrina Law, Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

NCIS season 22 episode 19: Where to watch

As mentioned above, NCIS season 22, episode 19, will be released on Monday, April 28, 2025. Fans can tune in at 9 pm Eastern Time on CBS to watch the episode.

In case one can't watch the episode when it airs, they can stream it on Paramount+ the next day. The streaming platforms offer various subscription packages starting from $7.99 per month.

There are other streaming options for watching NCISverse shows, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. It must be noted that if you are a Paramount+ Showtime user, you can stream the episode when it airs on CBS. Here's the release time of the show per different time zones:

Time Zone City Example Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Los Angeles, USA 9 pm Central Time (CT) Chicago, USA 8 pm Pacific Time (PT) New York, USA 6 pm





The preview teased the MCRT team solving a robbery and murder at a birthday party. It also showed McGee trying to convince Deputy Director LaRoche's involvement in some illegal activity.

McGee had been covertly investigating LaRoche for a long time and had even warned him about it. The preview ended with a hint of a showdown between the two as LaRoche can be seen holding a gun to McGee.

What happened in NCIS season 22 episode 18?

NCIS season 22 episode 18 was about the MCRT team solving multiple homicides at a hotel. A suspect, Roger Davis, was arrested near the crime scene. However, he refused to talk to anyone and kept reciting a badge number, saying that he would only talk to the officer whose badge number belonged to. It turned out that the number belonged to Sam Hanna.

Sam had opted out of the NCIS life and was working as a security advisor to the Senator. Roger told Sam that he was the brother of Mark Davis, an ex-Special Ops operative who had worked with him. Roger had tracked his brother to the hotel, but found dead bodies there.

Sam managed to prove that Roger hadn't killed those people. The victims were also veterans who were hired by an organization run by the Russians, called the Iron Horizon. The organization hired veterans as private militia for warlords and drug kingpins.

Mark had gathered evidence against him that Sam was able to locate. The episode ended with the team going against the Russians and rescuing Mark from their captivity.

The official synopsis of NCIS season 22 episode After the Storm reads:

"When a trio of combat vets are found murdered in a D.C. motel room, NCIS tracks down a suspect who refuses to talk to anyone but Sam Hanna."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS season 22 episode 19 and other NCISverse shows.

