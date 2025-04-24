NCIS Season 22 Episode 18 recap: How was Roger Davis related to Sam Hanna?

NCIS season 22 is moving towards its finale with only two episodes left to air. Episode 18, titled After the Storm, was released on CBS on April 21, 2025. It featured LL Cool J, known for playing Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna in NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i.

The episode dealt with multiple homicides in a hotel, and the prime suspect in the case, Roger Davis, turned out to be Mark Davis' brother. Mark, aka Captain Caveman, was Sam Hanna's friend from his covert ops days. The MCRT team worked with Hanna to solve the case.

The official synopsis of NCIS season 22 episode After the Storm reads:

"When a trio of combat vets are found murdered in a D.C. motel room, NCIS tracks down a suspect who refuses to talk to anyone but Sam Hanna."

NCIS season 22 stars Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, Diona Reasonover, Wilmer Valderrama, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about episode 18 of NCIS season 22. Reader's discretion is advised.

Sam Hanna returned in NCIS season 22 episode 18

NCIS season 22 episode 18 began with Willie Lohman, a traveling salesman, making a noise complaint to the staff of the hotel where he was staying. The people in the adjacent room kept making a ruckus, and when Willie went to confront them, he was shot to death.

It was revealed that Lohman's three neighbors had already been killed, and it was the killer who was making the noise. When the MCRT team reached the crime scene, they found a man covered in blood. He was reciting a badge number that belonged to the former Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna, refusing to speak with anyone but Hanna.

Sam Hanna, who had given up his position as an NCIS Special Agent and was working as an expert on the Senate Defense Committee after a mission gone awry, was brought in to help the MCRT team solve the case.

Roger Davis of NCIS season 22 episode 18 was the brother of Sam Hanna's friend Mark Davis

Sam Hanna's new job might have been away from gunpowder and bloodshed, but it came with its own set of challenges. Right before the MCRT team called upon him, he had been dealing with a senator who was ready to reject a plan that could save lives because it was potentially bad for his upcoming election.

When told about Mark Davis being in custody, Hanna informed the MCRT team that Mark Davis was a former covert ops officer, so his existence had been scrubbed from official records to protect his identity. Hanna also refused to believe that his friend was the kind of person who would murder four people in cold blood.

When Sam revealed his identity to the man in custody, the man disclosed that he was Mark's brother, Roger Davis. Since Mark's return from the field, the brothers had been estranged and hadn't spoken in years. Only, Mark had called him a few days back, telling him that he was in trouble and if anything happened to him, Roger must contact Sam Hanna, one of the few people Mark trusted.

Roger had tracked his brother down to the hotel where he discovered the bodies. While checking to see if any of the deceased was Mark, he had gotten covered in blood. It was revealed that Mark was not among the dead, meaning he was potentially alive.

Mark was gathering evidence against Iron Horizons in NCIS season 22 episode 18

Sam proved that Roger had not killed those people at the hotel, as he had been travelling then. The victims, however, were all discovered to be veterans and part of an extreme training program. The MCRT team investigated a woman, another veteran, who revealed that Mark had recruited her and other veterans to work for a shady organization called Iron Horizon, which protected the likes of warlords and drug kingpins.

The team found a note Mark had left behind in the motel, which Sam was able to decipher. It contained an IP address that had evidence against Iron Horizon. It was revealed that Mark wasn't working for the organization but was trying to take it down. The evidence took the team to an address where Mark and others were being held hostage.

It turned out that Russians were behind Iron Horizon, and the woman whom the team had interrogated earlier was the recruiter of veterans. After an intense fight, the episode ended with the MCRT team rescuing Mark and apprehending the woman.

Stay tuned for more NCIS season 22 updates as the show reaches its season finale in two weeks.

