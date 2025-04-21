Why LL Cool J's return to NCIS may be one of the most exciting things that has happened this season

The NCIS franchise welcomes back LL Cool J as Sam Hanna for season 22, episode 18, titled After the Storm, airing on April 21, 2025. It is his first guest star appearance on the show since his debut appearance in 2009. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service team has to solve the murder of a group of combat veterans, and a suspect will only talk to Hanna, bringing him on the case.

Hanna's appearance ties together the NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i storylines, where the character has appeared before. The appearance continues the franchise's inclusion of cross-series characters throughout its run.

The news of his comeback was shared through a combined Instagram post by LL Cool J and the NCIS franchise. The post featured a teaser video with LL Cool J saying,

"Back on set, baby! NCIS. Let's get it."

Background on LL Cool J's character and NCIS journey

LL Cool J portrayed Sam Hanna in Los Angeles for 14 years, from its premiere in 2009 to its conclusion in 2023. Hanna, a former Navy SEAL, was a senior field agent for the Office of Special Projects, running various high-risk operations.

After Los Angeles concluded, LL Cool J reprised his character in Hawai'i. He appeared for a brief cameo in the season 2 finale on May 22, 2023, before becoming a recurring guest star in season 3.

During season 3 of Hawai'i, from February 12 to May 6, 2024, LL Cool J guest-starred in several episodes as Sam Hanna. The third season was the last one for the show.

NCIS season 22, episode 18, After the Storm

In season 22, episode 18, entitled After the Storm, the team is tasked with solving the murder of three veterans who were discovered deceased in a Washington, D.C., hotel room. The suspect is only willing to talk to Special Agent Sam Hanna, thus involving him in the case.

Sam Hanna is brought on because of his experience as a former Navy SEAL and his experience conducting operations on similar investigations relating to the military. His past assignments and experience with cases involving veterans set the stage for his part in this case.

Behind-the-scenes reveals and cast responses

LL Cool J confirmed his comeback as Sam Hanna in season 22, episode 18, and characterized the show as containing more action and suspense. In an interview published in People Magazine on April 8, 2025, he said,

"It’s a big episode for the flagship show. You get a little extra dessert with dinner."

Diona Reasonover, who portrays Kasie Hines, said it was her first experience sharing the screen with LL Cool J and that he contributed positively to the set atmosphere. In an interview published by TV Insider on March 31, 2025, she said:

"Oh my gosh. Okay. So I have to be honest. I think that’s the one time that I’ve been nervous because he’s so cool. He’s so nice and he’s so funny and such a good presence on set. It’s really very fun to be working with him."

Impact on the franchise

Special Agent Sam Hanna's appearance in NCIS season 22, episode 18, ties various shows together. Hanna initially appeared in Los Angeles and Hawai'i. His appearance in the core series adds narrative coherence throughout the franchise.

Reappearing roles across different series permit character development in different environments. This allows writers to increase the character’s operating history and connections within the franchise timeline.

The incorporation of crossover characters lends structure to possible future crossovers. These crossovers facilitate the creation of plots that incorporate collaboration between agencies within the franchise.

New episodes of the NCIS series air every Monday on CBS at 9 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Paramount+ the next day.

