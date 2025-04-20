NCIS season 22 episode 18: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS season 22 is going on full throttle with new and exciting developments every episode. Episode 18, titled, After the Storm, will be released on CBS on April 21, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. It stars Katrina Law, Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

A short preview for the episode has been released, giving viewers a glimpse of rapper and actor LL Cool J as the guest star. Here's the official synopsis of the episode:

"The team investigates a case involving the apparent suicide of a Navy officer who was in a grief group with Palmer and Knight."

The police procedural series created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill has been one of the most successful series on CBS, spanning its own franchise called the NCISverse, which includes NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawaiʻi, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: Origins.

NCIS season 22 episode 18: Where to watch

As mentioned above, NCIS season 22, episode 18, will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025. Fans can tune in to CBS at 9 pm Eastern Time to watch the episode that will feature rapper LL Cool J as Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles.

In case someone misses the episode, they can stream it on Paramount+ the next day. The streaming platforms offer various subscription packages starting at $7.99 per month.

There are other streaming options for watching NCISverse shows, such as Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. Here's the release time of the show per different time zones:

Here's the release time of the show per different time zones:

What happened in NCIS season 22, episode 17?

NCIS season 22 Episode 17, Killer Instinct, aired on CBS on March 14, 2025. The episode primarily focused on one of the underappreciated members of the MCRT, McGee, who was tasked with protecting the deputy director, LaRoche.

The episode began with the infamous hitman, Paul Norton, also called 'The Poet,' being arrested in a restaurant. He was taken to the MCRT office for interrogation, but he killed himself with toxic pills planted in his hands. He had killed Commander Willis, who worked in the Navy train called Atlas, which carried nuclear fuel throughout the whole country. The team found out that he had been hired to kill another Navy officer associated with Atlas.

Deputy Director LaRoche ordered the team to focus on the murder investigation and not dig any further on Atlas. The team found that Norton's broker was a jeweler, Gemma Wood, who had never met him before. Nick took advantage of this and met her as Norton to extract information from her computer. However, after getting the evidence, when they went to bust her, she had run away.

Parker and the team found out that she had also put a hit on LaRoche, who was at his house hosting dinner for McGee and his wife. McGee and LaRoche shared a heated moment, but when the hitman came to finish the job, they worked together to stall her enough for the MCRT team to arrive.

Here's the official synopsis of the episode:

"After NCIS captures the hitman known as ‘The Poet,’ the team races to uncover who ordered the assassination of a Navy chief."

Stay tuned for more news and information on NCIS season 22 episode 17 and NCISverse shows.

