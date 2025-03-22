LL Cool J returns to NCIS after Hawaii spin-off cancellation

NCIS fans have something to look forward to, as LL Cool J, a longtime fan-favorite of the franchise, makes his comeback as Sam Hanna in a future episode of the franchise on April 21. The development was confirmed on Thursday when LL Cool J himself and the official Instagram account of franchise posted a teaser clip, leaving fans going wild.

The teaser clip included a figure blurred out wiping the screen. and when it was revealed, the rapper-turned-actor was standing in front of an NCIS: Most Wanted sign and stating:

"Back on set, baby. NCIS. Let's get it."

The announcement is important for the world of the franchise, especially fans of Los Angeles and Hawai'i, both of which were canceled over the past couple of years. LL Cool J originally brought the character of Sam Hanna onto the scene in May 2009 on the franchise before becoming one of the main characters on Los Angeles, which debuted later that year.

He was a central figure in the show for 14 seasons until its cancellation in early 2023. He later reprised his character in Hawai'i for its second and third seasons, but that spin-off was canceled in April 2024 due to low ratings and budget issues.

NCIS: A beloved character returns

Fans responded with their thrill on social media, demanding for Sam Hanna to be made permanent on the franchise. Comments on the announcement post were numerous, with one saying:

"Ohhhhh how I miss NCIS LA every day so happy to see Sam again, can't wait," while another asked, "Please make Sam Hanna part of the permanent cast on OG NCIS."

The affection for LL Cool J's character is little wonder. A retired Navy SEAL who became a Special Agent, Sam Hanna has been a mainstay of the franchise, celebrated for his unshakeable loyalty, combativeness and profound sense of justice.

His fast-paced partnership with G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) was one of the most intriguing things about Los Angeles, so naturally, it made sense to bring him back into the franchise.

Tackling a shifting franchise

LL Cool J's return is timely in light of the enormous changes that have been taking place in the franchise. While the flagship NCIS show continues to be a hit, its spin-offs have had an inconsistent run.

Los Angeles was a fan favorite but eventually got canceled after 14 seasons despite its loyal following. As per CBS's official statement when NCIS: Los Angeles was canceled in early 2023, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach applauded the program's legacy as she said:

"We are so thankful for the partnership and incredible run of these beloved members of our CBS family and look forward to sending them off in the grand fashion they and their fans will appreciate."

Following the cancellation of Los Angeles, LL Cool J transitioned without interruption into Hawai'i, guest-starring during its second and third seasons. His inclusion was regarded as a plus for the spin-off, with showrunner Christopher Silber pointing out how Sam Hanna's addition brought more depth to the team.

Although bolstered by performances from its actors, though, Hawai'i failed to continue holding viewers in its audience and was canceled in 2024. The choice was met with dismay from fans as well as members of its cast, including lead star Vanessa Lachey, who admitted feeling "gutted" and "blindsided" that the show was wrapping so abruptly.

What's next for LL cool J in the series?

Although LL Cool J's future appearance is advertised at present as a guest role, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that it might mean a longer visit. His comeback to the parent show spawns quite several interesting possibilities for Sam Hanna's character.

With his extensive background in the show's operations, he might play a senior role, guiding new agents in the field or filling in on a high-risk case. His history as a former SEAL in the Navy also qualifies him to be part of the agency's most dangerous missions.

LL Cool J himself has suggested that there's more to discover with Sam Hanna's character. Discussing his move from Los Angeles to Hawai'i, he earlier told People,

"The story wasn't over at all, that's for sure… We're learning more about Sam, but keep in mind, this is something different because Sam was sent here."

His comments imply that his path within the franchise is by no means complete. As the build-up for his April 21 return continues, fans cannot wait to find out how the show brings back Sam Hanna. Whether this is a special guest spot or the start of something big is yet to be known, but this much is clear: LL Cool J's return has sparked renewed hype in the world of NCIS.

Catch the latest episode of the show streaming on Paramount+.

