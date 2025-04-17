NCIS Season 22 Episode 17 recap: 

NCIS Season 22 is going strong with interesting new cases in each episode. The latest episode, Killer Instinct, which aired on CBS on March 14, 2025, continued the same with a story primarily focused on one of the underappreciated members of the MCRT. Here's the official synopsis of the episode:

"After NCIS captures the hitman known as ‘The Poet,’ the team races to uncover who ordered the assassination of a Navy chief."

NCIS season 22 stars Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law, Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the latest episode of NCIS Season 22. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Poet killed himself in the NCIS season 22 episode 17

NCIS season 22 episode 17 began with a man being arrested by an armed police squad in a restaurant. It was revealed that he was an infamous hitman, Paul Norton, also called 'the poet,' known for leaving poetry on his victims. The gun on him matched the weapon used to kill Commander Ryan Willis, and a book of poetry was also found on him, which matched the poems that were left on his victims, confirming his identity.

The NCIS director was happy with the arrest. However, they couldn't understand why he didn't leave a poem by Commander Willis. As Jess and Nick interrogated him, he recited a poem before showing the wound on both his hands. He then collapsed on the table and died.

The autopsy report revealed that Norton killed himself by breaking the pills that were placed inside his flesh. The genius of it was that he had to break both the pills for them to be effective. The team found out that Norton targeted another Navy officer who worked with Willis on the Atlas, a train that carried nuclear fuel throughout the whole country.

Deputy Director LaRoche stopped NCIS from digging further into Atlas in NCIS season 22 episode 17

Deputy Director LaRoche, who was known for building connections and keeping everyone on his side, stopped the team from going to Atlas, citing that the Energy Department would handle the security breach. He directed them to keep their investigation limited to the murders. McGee had his doubts about LaRoche and was investigating him on the side.

His wife, Delilah, seemed to be fond of LaRoche and dragged McGee to the deputy director's house for dinner. At the dinner, Delilah, LaRoche, and his wife, who was a brilliant neurosurgeon, hit it off. However, McGee couldn't stand being there and listening to his boss's stories.

On the other hand, the team found the broker, Gemma Wood, who had negotiated with Norton and the clients. She had never seen him in person, so Nick went to her jewelry shop as Norton. After a minor scuffle with her and her bodyguard, he managed to get in and extract information from her computer.

Later, when the team went to her shop to arrest her, she had run away. They found her another secret safe in which were the details of Norton's second victim, LaRoche. Parker called McGee and informed him about the latest findings.

McGee saved LaRoche in NCIS season 22 episode 17

McGee found a way to snoop into LaRoche's office, but was soon caught. LaRoche revealed that he sat on the board of directors that had control over the Atlas train, but it was so top secret that no one knew about it. There was an exchange of a few heated words between the men until LaRoche's wife showed up.

Despite the threat looming over his head, LaRoche refused to go with McGee and insisted on waiting for backup. The hitman arrived and took down the cops who were sent for protection. LaRoche offered to sacrifice himself to save the others, but McGee came up with a plan.

He used sauce on LaRoche's sweater and pretended to have killed him, posing as a hitman. His idea worked as the hitman was stalled for long enough for the NCIS backup to arrive. Gemma later confessed that her client was the Nexus Cartel, which NCIS had taken down. McGee realized that his suspicion was right, and the tip that led to Norton's arrest came from LaRoche.

Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming episodes of NCIS season 22 and other NCISverse shows.

