NCIS: Origins to end in a huge cliffhanger, but there could be some good things on the way

NCIS: Origins' first season is hurtling toward what promises to be an explosive and unforgettable season finale. As CBS's latest addition to the NCIS franchise continues to explore the formative years of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell), the stakes have never been higher. Viewers holding their breath for long-awaited answers might finally get some — but should also be ready for even more questions to arise before the season ends.

As per series star Mariel Molino, who portrays Special Agent Lala Dominguez, the final episode won't offer a clean or straightforward ending. Instead, audiences will be left hanging by a "huge" cliffhanger that will shake the team and alter the story's direction moving forward.

NCIS: Origins: Mariel Molino teases game-changing moments

In an interview with TV Insider published on April 23, Mariel Molino stated that a pivotal mystery surrounding her character will be revealed during the finale—one that will significantly shape the team's future.

“There’s a big question about Lala that will change everything and everyone and the team. There’s a scene at the end of the episode that was one of the most challenging things that I’ve done as an actor physically. It’s nighttime. Stunts were involved. So many different departments had to be so cohesive to pull it off."

She continued:

"I wanted to make sure that I executed properly, because of the story, and to get the shot the director wanted. That was one of the most surreal and scary experiences that I’ve had as an actor, which will make for a very exciting finale.”

Molino also mentioned one of the most physically and emotionally demanding scenes she has ever worked on, complete with late-night stunts and intricate choreography. This suggests that the finale will not disappoint in terms of action and drama.

NCIS: Origins: Gibbs faces retribution and betrayal

Aside from the tension affecting Lala, Gibbs is also contending with severe repercussions as the killing of Pedro Hernandez, a pivotal element of his later history in the original NCIS series, is revealed. Confronting retribution and threats of betrayal from within his ranks, Gibbs' leadership and judgment will be pushed to the limit more than ever before.

Just when he most needs the unshakeable support of his team, loyalty becomes an issue, infusing another element of tension into already tense action.

Additionally, NCIS: Origins will explore deeper character relationships, specifically between Gibbs and Lala. Throughout season 1, viewers have caught glimpses of vulnerability from Gibbs, but in the season finale, it is Lala who will drop her guard. In the interview, Molino stated:

“In the finale, Gibbs catches Lala in a very vulnerable moment, something that she does to disconnect from the world. Everything that Lala has done thus far to put her walls up to remain professional shatters. We see her surrender to feelings she’s had since he came onto the team. For a split second, there’s a beautiful fairytale of what these two could be.

This heartfelt scene may signal a huge development in their dynamic, paving the way for increased character growth later on.

What's next for NCIS: Origins?

Although the cliffhanger may anger some viewers, it is also a good indication that NCIS: Origins is setting itself up for an even larger and brasher second season. The series has already been commended for its ability to blend explosive action with compelling character development. Every indication suggests that the show will continue to grow in scope within the NCIS universe.

NCIS: Origins season 1 season finale is set to release on Monday, April 28, on CBS.

