Christmas at Sea season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

The Hallmark channel’s Christmas in July continues with Christmas at Sea season 1, an all-new reality series. The series is set to premiere on July 7, 2025, and will be aired weekly until all four episodes are released.

Set on Hallmark’s now-famous Christmas cruise, the series will see real-life superfans travel aboard as passengers and get the chance to meet their favorite stars as the ship sails from Miami to Nassau. That includes Hallmark stars like Benjamin Ayres, Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown, and Erin Cahill, amongst others.

From festive meet-and-greets to touching behind-the-scenes moments, Hallmark has gone all out for their mid-year dose of holiday cheer for fans. Their Christmas in July programming includes several other shows and movies alongside the four-part docu-series.

Where to watch Christmas at Sea season 1?

A still from Christmas at Sea season 1 (Image via YouTube/@HallmarkChannel)

Christmas at Sea will be available exclusively on the Hallmark Channel and will be released one day later on Hallmark+ as well; applicable to every episode. A Hallmark+ subscription is required to access the content.

How many episodes will there be in Christmas at Sea season 1?

This season has a total of 4 episodes, which will be released weekly.

Episode 1: Merry Cruise-mas!

Episode 2: Docking Around the Christmas Tree

Episode 3: TBA

Episode 4: TBA

All cast members in Christmas at Sea season 1

Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Holiday Celebration - (Image via Getty)

Christmas at Sea will feature many familiar faces for fans of the Hallmark channel, including Erin Cahill, Wes Brown, and several others. Not only that, but for a select number of fans, this experience will prove to be unforgettable as they meet their favorite actors.

From heartwarming behind-the-scenes moments to festive meet-and-greets, real-life superfans will mix and mingle aboard Hallmark’s Christmas Cruise, which debuted last year.

A full list of the actors in Christmas at Sea:

Benjamin Ayres,

Jonathan Bennett,

Wes Brown,

Erin Cahill,

Paul Campbell,

Taylor Cole,

Nikki DeLoach,

Sarah Drew,

Tyler Hynes,

Kimberley Sustad,

Andrew Walker

What to expect from Christmas at Sea season 1?

A still from Christmas at Sea season 1 (Image via YouTube/@HallmarkChannel)

A documentary series, Hallmark attempts to capture the joy and connection that define their movies in Christmas at Sea. The network even stated as much in a press release,

“[Christmas At Sea] captures the joy, connection, and community that define the Hallmark fan experience, as it follows passionate superfans aboard Hallmark’s inaugural Christmas Cruise from Miami to Nassau.”

The release further hinted at a potential wedding set to take place on the cruise alongside birthday parties and more in what they have termed as the “ultimate fan adventure”. This marks the third cruise that Hallmark hosted, as they inaugurated the event in 2024 with two cruises.

The 2024 passengers enjoyed activities from cookie decorating and Christmas crafts to a variety of films alongside their favorite Hallmark actors. That is likely to be repeated in the 2025 cruise with a few new additions as per Hallmark's promotional video.

