Villa Amore (2025): Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Villa Amore (2025) is set to premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8/7c, with streaming available on Hallmark Plus the following day.

This romantic movie, part of Hallmark’s Passport to Love 2025 series, follows Liara, who buys a rundown villa in Italy tied to her parents’ love story, only to face renovation challenges. She teams up with Leo, a lawyer-turned-handyman, and their collaboration sparks a budding romance against the scenic backdrop of Rome.

Starring Eloise Mumford and Kevin McGarry, the film captures themes of love and renewal. The official synopsis of the movie reads:

“Liara goes to Italy and impulsively buys the villa where her parents met. She soon learns she is in way over her head and must ask a lawyer-turned-handyman to help her renovate.”

Villa Amore's release date and time

Still from Villa Amore (Image via Hallmark)

Villa Amore premieres on June 21, 2025, at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT. The film is a stand-alone release, with no official announcement regarding a sequel or follow-up. Its runtime is approximately 84 minutes, which is standard for Hallmark TV movies, rated TV-G for all audiences.

Directed by Clare Niederpruem, the script was written by Nick Hopkins, Tim James, Alexandre Coscas, and Betsy Morris. The producers include Coscas, Joanna Garcia, Michael R. Goldstein, and Kate Gordon.

Filming took place in Rome in early 2025, capturing springtime visuals. Below is a table of premiere times across time zones:

Region Date Local Time Eastern (ET) June 21 8:00 p.m. Central (CT) June 21 7:00 p.m. Mountain (MT) June 21 6:00 p.m. Pacific (PT) June 21 5:00 p.m. UK (BST) June 22 1:00 a.m. Australia (AET) June 22 9:00 a.m.

Where to watch

Villa Amore will premiere first on the Hallmark Channel at the designated time. It will then become available the following day on Hallmark+, Hallmark’s streaming platform, for on-demand viewing.

Cable subscribers can watch the film directly on Hallmark, while cord-cutters can stream it through live TV services that include Hallmark, such as Philo, Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Hallmark+ offers a standalone subscription, granting access to films and other Passport to Love titles. Viewers outside the U.S. should check local Hallmark providers like Canada's W Network or regional streaming platforms for availability.

Plot of Villa Amore

Villa Amore (2025) follows Liara, who purchases a villa in Rome connected to her parents' history, not knowing it is in disrepair. She hires Leo, a local construction expert, to help restore it, and their professional working relationship develops into romance.

Liara's emotional journey with the history of her family is explored as she discovers vintage letters in the villa depicting her parents' early romance. Leo, who is trying to change his career, finds meaning in the work.

The story highlights themes of keeping memories, coping with change, and forging new relationships. Against the backdrop of Rome's ancient streets, the film employs the restoration of the villa as a metaphor for personal transformation. Liara and Leo endure such challenges as tight timelines and surprise repair expenses, pushing their collaboration to the limit.

The film fits Hallmark's emphasis on community and relationship storytelling, as in the Passport to Love franchise. The story eschews intense conflict, maintaining an upbeat tone that is appropriate for family audiences, and emphasizes cultural aspects such as Italian customs in detailed shots of the community.

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch Villa Amore as it releases on Hallmark.

